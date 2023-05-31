Specific information has been announced for Wabash Valley baseball and softball teams still playing in the IHSAA state tournament Saturday.
In the Class 3A baseball regional at Park Tudor, West Vigo (27-3) will take on Tri-West (22-6) at 2 p.m.
In the Class A baseball regional, Shakamak (14-10) will battle Bethesda Christian (21-8) at 11 a.m. on Mitchell’s field.
In the Class A softball semistate at North Daviess, Clay City (18-9) will challenge Tecumseh (22-9) at 11 a.m. If triumphant, the Eels would play for the semistate title at 7 p.m. Saturday.
