The two leadoff batters in the first inning Thursday evening were clues to how the high school baseball game between West Vigo and visiting Terre Haute South was going to turn out.
In the top of the inning, Viking pitcher Ben Kearns got behind in the count 3 and 0, then came back for a strikeout on his way to a one-two-three inning.
“He didn’t have his best stuff,” West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said of Kearns, “but he was competing his butt off.”
Kearns is also West Vigo’s leadoff man, and in the bottom of the inning he hit a full-count pitch almost to the center-field fence for a triple.
“We’ve got to make the catch in center field to start the game,” coach Kyle Kraemer of the Braves said.
“That set the tone for the whole ballgame.”
Kearns — or rather his courtesy runner, Chad Michael — scored on Grayson Porter’s grounder to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead, and when Kearns added a three-run homer in the bottom of the second West Vigo was on its way to a 6-1 win.
It wasn’t as easy as it sounds, as the South hitters made Kearns work and the senior lefthander used up his pitch allotment after six innings. But the Braves’ two late-inning threats ended with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and with two runners aboard in the seventh.
“At least we scored one off them this year,” cracked Kraemer, whose team was defeated decisively twice by the Vikings a year ago.
West Vigo’s second inning began with a hit batter and a walk, and Kearns hit his homer with one out. “We didn’t help our pitcher, and our pitcher didn’t help himself,” Kraemer said.
The Vikings added another run in the fourth inning when Hunter Cottrell singled and came around on two wild pitches and another run-scoring grounder by Porter. With two out in the fifth, a walk to Kaleb Marrs and singles by Jaydon Bradbury and Cottrell — the game’s unsung hero with two hits, a walk, two runs, an RBI and some stellar defense in the seventh inning when shortstop Carter Murphy took the mound — made it 6-0.
“Hunter Cottrell was a big spark for us,” DeGroote pointed out. “He’s really had a great week of baseball.”
Kearns wasn’t out of the woods, however. He suffered a cramp in his calf on a fourth-inning pickoff attempt and started losing some of his command on the mound, walking four batters in his last three innings of work.
“It was real hot, and toward the end I started throwing a lot more balls,” he said after the game.
In the top of the sixth, a leadoff single by Levi Weidenbenner and two walks enabled the Braves to load the bases with two out. Ross Olsen ripped an RBI single, but Kearns got his 11th strikeout to stop the bleeding. The Braves got two baserunners in the seventh against Murphy, but two big plays by Cottrell — including a diving stop that saved a run — kept them off the scoreboard.
“I’m awfully proud of Ben Kearns,” DeGroote said. “He’s been doing that for three years . . . he always battles like crazy.
“We were getting pull-happy [at bat after the second inning],” the coach added. “Their pitcher threw strikes; it was a well played ballgame [including three double plays]. We’re getting there.”
- West Vigo 12, Clay City 2 — The West Vigo-South game had originally been scheduled as a Friday doubleheader, but the weather forecast made that look pretty risky. So the Vikings played twice, but their second game was against the state’s No. 1 Class A team.
As it turned out, the Vikings were just getting warmed up and rolled to a five-inning victory.
