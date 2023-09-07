The winner of Friday night’s game between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South (see related story on B1) is the favorite to become the first Vigo County high school football team in the win column this season.
West Vigo has a chance to crash that party, but the Vikings will have to get their game at Northview completed before the bell starts ringing.
And, of course, the Vikings have to beat the Knights, which won’t be easy either.
The Game of the Week this week once more involves the Sullivan Golden Arrows — a home-and-away season ticket for Sullivan games would have been a bargain — with Linton coming to town. Barstool postings and signage in the stands might be almost as much fun as the game itself.
And for others of you who feel you’re not getting enough high school football, there are also four Saturday games to choose from.
Without further adieu (all times EDT):
• West Vigo (0-3) at Northview (0-3), 7 p.m. — Coach Mark Raetz of the Knights would probably like nothing better than to see his team take a businesslike approach every game, and last week the Knights appeared to do that (and in both halves).
The Vikings haven’t won in this rivalry since 2012, although it’s not a Western Indiana Conference game anymore because the two schools are in different divisions for football.
• Linton (2-1) at Sullivan (2-1), 7 p.m. — If there were some way to measure pregame emotion, this game would stack up against any in the state, and last week’s negative outcomes only add more fuel to the fire.
Sullivan’s last win in the series came in 2018, and the 2020 game went to overtime. And don’t forget, because of the 2022 sectional realignments, the two rivals could play twice this year (like they did last season).
• Seeger (2-1, 1-0) at Riverton Parke (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. — The Panthers’ last win over the Patriots came in 2017, although the last two games have been fairly close.
The Patriots would like to think they are among the Wabash River Conference favorites and the Panthers are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss on the road.
• Attica (0-3, 0-1) at Parke Heritage (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. — Until proven otherwise, the Red Ramblers have turned into the Wabash River Conference team everybody wants to face.
The Wolves have lost to two very good Class 2A teams and seem to be much improved over last year, when they won 46-6 at Attica.
• Paris (1-1, 0-0) at Marshall (0-2, 0-0), 8 p.m. — Little Illini Conference play begins this week and this is the biggest rivalry game on the slate.
Marshall seems to be getting closer to snapping its way-too-long losing streak, while the Tigers are the only team so far to have beaten North Vermillion. This should be another emotion-packed contest.
• Robinson (0-2) at Mt. Carmel (1-1), 8 p.m. — The defending LIC champions (with arguably the coolest home field in the conference) got their win over one of the two very tough opponents the Maroons have faced so far.
Robinson might have the best deep receiving threat in the Wabash Valley in Jud Pinkston.
• Newton (0-2) at Casey (2-0), 8 p.m. — The Warriors have won two blowouts, the Eagles have lost two blowouts. Newton has probably played tougher opponents.
• OPH (0-2) at Carlyle (0-2), 8 p.m. — After two losses to LIC teams, the Panthers travel west to take on a Cahokia Conference foe (which, despite having Indians as its nickname, is not the alma mater of Jim Thorpe).
Saturday
• Red Hill (0-2) at North Central (1-2), 1 p.m. — The Thunderbirds got untracked in a big way last week, while the Salukis have also lost twice to LIC opponents.
Red Hill had a 7-3 season a year ago, however, so its record could be deceiving.
• Dugger (1-2) at Faith Christian (0-1), 3:30 p.m. — The more experienced Bulldogs (Faith Christian’s record is the school’s career mark) might be playing on the biggest field they’ll see this year. Faith Christian played its opener at Lafayette Jeff.
• Amboy (2-0) at Martinsville (2-0), 3 p.m. — The leaders of the North and South divisions of Illinois 8-man football meet. The Bluestreaks have outscored their opponents 78-14, the Clippers have a 126-8 advantage.
• North Vermillion (2-1, 1-0 WRC) at South Vermillion (2-1, 1-0 WRC), 6 p.m. — The Wildcats have won the last three in this series, but it’s been very competitive. And obviously the winner Saturday continues to share first place in the Wabash River Conference.
