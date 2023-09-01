West Vigo had some openings to potentially make up ground on Greencastle in prep gridiron action Friday.
The Vikings couldn’t catch a break before the half and as the game opened up for the Tiger Cubs in the closing half, they ran away for a 56-18 win.
The Vikings dropped to 0-3 after a second quarter that hung in the balance but didn’t bounce their way.
They trailed 14-6 with 7:50 left in the half.
The Vikings started the next drive at their 20. Seven seconds into the drive, on the first play from scrimmage quarterback Chase Hedden was taken down on the right side by junior Jaylen Bushong for a strip sack.
The ball trickled into his end zone and sophomore Cam Mager of Greencastle chased it down and fell on it for a touchdown to build a two-touchdown margin.
West Vigo responded by pushing the ball to the 14 on a 13-play drive.
The Vikings were unable to move the chains again as a reverse led to a pass from sophomore Landon Fields to Heddon that fell to the turf as Heddon was plowed over by a Greencastle defender as the ball arrived to him.
The Tiger Cubs tacked on one more score with 6.4 seconds left in the half to nearly kill off the game at 28-6 — a 27-yard catch by Owen Huff on a hookup with quarterback Cole Stephens.
This 21-point quarter from the Tiger Cubs was stacked with another three-touchdown frame as they earned their first win of the season following back-to-back one-score losses.
The Vikings got strong showings from several players.
Junior fullback Jacob Dewey broke the plane twice and had 108 yards on 21 carries. He was a bruising runner mixed with nimble hands that produced six catches, including a 19-yard reception that he took to the house.
Dewey ran hard to the final whistle in the blowout.
“He’s a tough kid,” West Vigo coach Aaron Clements said. “As a fullback, you are going to get a lot of carries, and beat up a lot so we are dependent on him, but he never came out and did what he’s supposed to do and did well.”
Junior Connor Wallace had quick feet in open space and worked the sideline like a tightrope for 108 yards, had a grab and nearly got loose on a hook and ladder.
“I thought tonight was kind of his coming out party,” Clements said. “He had a lot of carries. We trusted him tonight and he did well. He did what he was supposed to do and carried the ball well.”
The Vikings (0-3) will play at Northview next Friday, while Greencastle plays at South Putnam that same night.
“They are still hungry, they are still working hard,” Clements said. “They know it’s a process. They know how young we are. They know we are taking guys under their wings and that’s what we got to have right now.”
