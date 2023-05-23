West Vigo and Clay City are the ranked teams in the Indiana high school baseball coaches' poll as sectional play begins throughout the state Wednesday.
Coach Culley DeGroote's Vikings — fifth in Class 3A — begin their postseason quest at Owen Valley, while the second-ranked Eels are in a loaded Class A tournament at White River Valley.
Parke Heritage is host of a Class 2A sectional, while other tournaments involving Wabash Valley teams will be played at Brownsburg, Mitchell and Lafayette Central Catholic. Opening-round games are Wednesday — and Thursday at Owen Valley — while most tournaments play semifinal and championship games on Memorial Day (Monday).
- Class 4A, at Brownsburg — Terre Haute South plays the late game Wednesday, while Terre Haute North won't be in action until early Monday afternoon.
All six teams in the field have had good moments and bad, making picking a favorite pretty much impossible. Having the bye won't hurt the Patriots' chances.
- Class 3A, at Owen Valley — West Vigo is expecting to see senior lefty Carlos Trevino on the mound for the Patriots, and he's given the Vikings problems in the past.
Northview, playing in Wednesday's second game, would probably like to get two starts from Caden Schrader, while the bye bracket could be beneficial for South Vermillion.
- Class 2A, at Parke Heritage — The host Wolves need to repeat an earlier win over North Putnam on Wednesday to get to Monday's semifinals in another sectional without a favorite.
- Class 2A, at Mitchell — The host Bluejackets are ranked fifth in the state and the only other team getting votes is South Knox, Mitchell's Wednesday opponent.
Defending champion Linton, with some depth in its pitching staff, hopes to be ready for Mitchell in Monday's first semifinal game but has to beat North Knox first.
- Class A, at Lafayette Central Catholic — The host Knights are ranked third in the state and drew an Attica team that hasn't been very competitive in Wednesday's opener.
That makes them the favorite, although Riverton Parke — in the bye bracket — would like to prove otherwise.
- Class A, at White River Valley — The SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference was loaded this season and three of its best teams are in this sectional.
Clay City, the SWIAC champion, and Bloomfield, which has gotten votes (and which has an ace in pitcher Brett Sherrard) are favored to meet in Monday's first semifinal game, while four-time defending champion Shakamak could be waiting in the championship game.
