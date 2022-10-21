For the first time since 2019? West Vigo has won a sectional football game.
The Vikings defeated Princeton 33-20 in a Class 3A Sectional 30 contest at Jay Barrett Field. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak in postseason play.
Rhyan Shaffer starred for the Vikings. He scored four touchdowns, two on the ground, one via catch and one more via interception. The West Vigo senior also rushed for 132 yards. Quarterback Kaleb Marrs also threw for two touchdowns for the Vikings in the winning effort.
Shaffer had a great day, but he paid the credit forward.
“It feels awesome. I can’t do it without the defensive line putting pressure on for me to get the pick six. I can’t do it without my offensive line blocking to the whistle and not taking off a play for me to able to score. I can’t take all of the credit,” Shaffer said.
The first half played out as West Vigo hoped it would for most of its duration.
After a Princeton three-and-out, West Vigo (4-6) took over at its own 19. A methodical 11-play drive, every yard coming on the ground, not only gave West Vigo a 7-0 lead, but took 5:02 off the clock. Shaffer finished the series with an 11-yard touchdown run.
The Vikings even survived some self-inflicted trouble later in the first quarter after failing to pick up a first down on 4th-and-7 at their own 27. Princeton drove to the West Vigo 2, but two tries got the Tigers nowhere and the third try resulted in a fumble recovered by West Vigo’s Preston Montgomery.
Once again, the Vikings used their ground game. Shaffer, Ryan Cobb and Jacob Dewey took turns carrying the ball on a 74-yard scoring drive. With 8:06 left in the second quarter, Shaffer hit paydirt again via a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.
“We set the tone early to do what we wanted to do. We had long drives, kept them off the field and we wore them down,” West Vigo coach Aaron Clements said. “And when Rhyan is locked in? We go.”
After another Princeton fumble was recovered by West Vigo’s Will Thomas, the Vikings demonstrated their quick-strike capability. Marrs found tight end Montgomery on a short route. Montgomery broke a tackle and raced 63 yards for a touchdown on West Vigo’s only completion of the first half. The lead was 19-0 and the Vikings were cruising.
Princeton gave itself a lifeline just before halftime. West Vigo punted deep in its own territory and the snap was dropped by Shaffer. He managed to get a punt off, but for minus-1 yard. Two plays later, Princeton’s Baylen Hardiman scored a 1-yard touchdown via a direct snap. West Vigo’s halftime lead was 19-6.
Shaffer made his presence felt again early in the second half … this time on the defensive side.
With heavy pressure on the Princeton quarterback on the Tigers’ first play of the half, a dump-off pass went wrong. The toss went straight to Shaffer, who raced 18 yards for a West Vigo touchdown to make it 26-6.
Shaffer diversified his touchdown resume with a catch later in the third quarter. On 4th-and-17 from the Princeton 19, Marrs found Shaffer on the left side and he did the rest for his fourth TD and a 33-6 Vikings advantage.
“We talked about getting more turnovers at halftime. I dropped down next to Preston Montgomery, he rushed the quarterback, he was an animal on the defensive end. [The quarterback] tried to get rid of it, but he threw it the wrong way,” Shaffer said.
Princeton (0-10) scored two touchdowns afterwards to make it close, and threatened to get within a touchdown late in the game, but the lead West Vigo built was too much to overcome.
“We have to get over our complacency. When we get ahead? We want to cruise and we’re not good enough to do that. We have to keep our foot on the pedal all the time,” Clements said.
West Vigo next goes on the road. The Vikings will play at Pike Central, who were 28-7 winners over Washington on Friday.
“They beat Forest Park last week and they upset Washington, who beat them by 40 in the regular season. If we don’t come in ready to go? We’re going to get upset and be sitting at home wondering … what if?” Clements said.
