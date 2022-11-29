For more than two-thirds of Friday night’s Western Indiana Conference high school basketball game in the Jim Mann Green Dome, host West Vigo appeared to be coasting to a win over Owen Valley.
But the Patriots erased a 10-point deficit with a 14-0 run — the last nine points of the third quarter, the first five of the final period — and the Vikings couldn’t convert an opportunity in the last 9.4 seconds, falling 50-49.
West Vigo shot slightly better than its guests, rebounded slightly better than the Patriots and were almost even in the turnover department. But the Patriots hit 8 of 10 free throws — all by Caleb Bixler — and West Vigo didn’t have a single attempt.
“It would have been nice to get one or two,” Viking coach Joe Boehler said wryly afterward.
A fast-paced first quarter had two ties and six lead changes, but a Zeke Tanoos 3-pointer gave West Vigo an 18-15 lead at the first stop and 3-pointers by Jensen Turner and Grayson Porter and a 2-pointer by Kaden Evans quickly widened the lead to 11 at 26-15 early in the second period.
West Vigo had won three days earlier at the Gobber Games, and the Vikings were no doubt aware that the Patriots had been blown out by Parke Heritage later that day at the same venue. So although the visitors twice got within six points in the third quarter, West Vigo answered with back-to-back layups by Tanoos and Porter for a 42-32 lead.
It was almost the midpoint of the fourth quarter before West Vigo scored again.
A 3-pointer by Tanoos with 4:17 left in the game stopped Owen Valley’s 14-0 run and got West Vigo within 46-45. Tanoos scored inside for a one-point lead with 2:42 left, but Bixler answered at 1:23. A basket by Talan Boehler gave the Vikings their last lead with 49 seconds to go, but Rhet Heckman got an offensive rebound and scored what proved to be the last points of the game with 25 seconds left.
Owen Valley had a foul to give, and used it with 9.4 seconds remaining. Tanoos worked his way for a short jumper but missed it, and Ryan Smith fouled the Owen Valley rebounder just before the horn sounded. Six-tenths of a second was put back on the clock — twice, because of a clock problem on the first — and Turner actually stole the in-bounds pass, but his desperation 35-footer hit the top of the backboard.
“We’ve got a bunch of young, inexperienced guys trying to figure out what it takes to win a game,” coach Boehler said afterward, “and we’re not quite there yet.
“We said at the half that we were settling too much for jumpers,” he continued after discussing the lack of free throws. “I think we did a little better job in the second half, but I don’t think we finished very well.”
The Vikings host another WIC foe, Greencastle, on Friday, and coach Boehler agreed that most of the conference games this winter could be just like the one he’d just witnessed.
“We’ve got to find a way to get better,” he concluded.
