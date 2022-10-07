Vikings bounce back for 42-24 victory

West Vigo’s Vikings played a Putnam County team for the third straight week in high school football Friday, breaking a two-game losing streak by beating Cloverdale 42-24.
The Vikings had a 13-0 lead after the first period, getting a 17-yard TD run frm QB Kaleb Marrs and a 17-yard score from Brock Higgins.
Higgins caught a 30-yard TD pass from Marrs two minutes into the second quarter before the Clovers got going.
Taking over at their own 35, Tayt Jackson drove his team to a TD in five plays, hitting Jaxton Helton on a 41-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 20-8.
The Vikings answered with a 14-yard TD pass from Marrs to freshman Ryan Cobb, who had the best game of his young career, to raise the lead back to 28-8.
Jackson hit Helton again for a 6-yard TD pass and the pair connected for the conversion to make it 27-16 after three.
Jackson scored on a 5-yard early in the final quarter to make it a 27-24 game.
The visitors were done scoring, however, and West Vigo added scores from Marrs and Higgins in the final quarter to account for the final margin.
“We moved the ball again, but hurt ourselves with too many turnovers,” WV coach Aaron Clements said. “We haven’t been stopped much, but have stopped ourselves. The kids were able to come back and finish up well.”
