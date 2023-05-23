West Vigo pounded out 19 hits, including two long home runs, in routing Owen Valley 15-2 on Monday evening in Class 3A Northview Sectional softball action.
The Vikings (14-13) will play Indian Creek (8-14) in Tuesday's second semifinal game. Edgewood (20-7) and the host Knights (18-8) meet in the 5:30 p.m. opener.
West Vigo did not take long to get to OV starter Abby McDonald, with the first four Viking hitters recording singles to plate one run.
In the second inning, Kyla Savant, Arianna Elkins and Lily Krause hit consecutive singles to bring home three runs with another scoring on a ground out.
The game was broken open in the third, as the Vikings plated six runs -- half of those coming home on a mammoth Carlea Funk home run.
Janelle Sullivan added a two-run homer in the fourth, and the Vikings added two insurance runs in the fifth.
Seven different Vikings had more than one hit. Sullivan added two singles to her home run, while Funk added a single to hers. Freshman Jaleigh Lindley, also the winning pitcher with a one-hitter, had two singles and two doubles with three RBI.
Krause, Parker Auten, Savant and Elkins each had two hits.
West Vigo coach Chris Nidiffer loved to see the offensive explosion by his team.
"We've been practicing and preaching all week being aggressive, but also hitting your pitch," he said. "[McDonald] has been kind of our Achilles heel in the last two seasons. We've had a hard time with barreling the ball up on her.
"She may not have a lot of speed, but she's got a lot of heart and we knew that she was gonna be a tough out."
Now the Vikings look to seek revenge from Indian Creek, which won the regular-season contest by an 11-0 margin. Braves' freshman pitcher Delaney Jones tossed a no-hitter.
The Braves limped home with an 8-14 record in the regular season including an eighth-place tie in the Western Indiana Conference.
Still, Nidiffer knows none of that matters more than the head-to-head matchup in April.
"We've had a hard time trying to figure out what we need to do differently as far as the season's gone along," said Nidiffer, who started six freshmen on Monday. "When you look at some of the teams that we've beaten, compared to some of the teams that have beaten us, and it's kind of a head scratcher."
Still, some of West Vigo's troubles this season seemed to disappear on Monday -- just in time.
"Having this much talent, we've had a rough season," he said. "But I guess that's why you play for the end of the season, not the beginning."
West Vigo 146 22 -- 15 19 1
Owen Valley 100 10 -- 2 1 2
Lindley and Rodgers; McDonald and Bernard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.