Two two-out, two-strike, two-run singles were the big blows — but not the only ones — Saturday as 10th-ranked Tri-West ended the high school baseball season of fifth-ranked West Vigo 11-2 in a Class 3A regional game at Park Tudor.
It was a 1-1 game in the top of the fifth inning, when the first of those clutch hits broke the game's last tie. The second of them helped the Bruins to a seven-run sixth inning that pretty much sealed the outcome.
"It's been a great season . . . 54-6 the last two years," West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said after the game. "One of the best senior classes that's ever come through here . . . baseball can be a cruel sport."
Tri-West hit a pair of doubles in the top of the first inning for the first run allowed by Kaleb Marrs in at least a couple of weeks. The Vikings tied the score in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Gabe Skelton, however.
A double play ended the top of the second inning and a successful pickoff play when the Bruins tried to steal a run in the top of the third kept the score tied. West Vigo stranded two runners in the bottom of the second, hit into its own double play to end the third and had a pickoff thwart a potential rally in the fourth.
Tri-West's Damon Catt led off the fifth with a single, the first hit off Marrs since the first inning. Kohen Bear followed with a double, but Catt was cut down at the plate on a four-man relay from Ben Kearns to Hunter Cottrell to Carter Murphy to Jaydon Bradbury. A walk and an infield hit loaded the bases with one out, but Marrs got Jack Catt on a popup for the second out. Brady White hit a 2-and-2 pitch to right field for the first two-run single, however, and a balk called on Marrs allowed a third run to score.
Kearns led off the bottom of the fifth with a towering homer to right field and Grayson Porter was safe on an error. Murphy hit a ball that backed right fielder Ethan Frye almost to the fence, but it became a long out instead of a game-tying homer and what turned out to be West Vigo's last chance was soon over.
Kearns added a seventh-inning single and Cottrell was 3 for 3 to pace the West Vigo offense — which, DeGroote mentioned, hit the ball as hard or harder than the Bruins did.
A leadoff single, a sacrifice and another hit ended Marr's day in the top of the sixth, and Bear greeted Kearns with an RBI single that made it 5-2. With a steal putting runners at second and third, Kearns fanned Frye for the second out. Chase Hardman drove in two runs with a full-count hit, however, and the next four Bruins got walks or hits.
"From the fifth inning on, we couldn't catch a break," DeGroote said. "With two strikes, [the Bruins] are really good at the plate. Tip your cap to them."
"[Their hits] were falling, ours weren't," Murphy said after the game. "[The Bruins] wanted it more than we did today. They hit, one through nine, they went the other way . . . they were just better than us today."
Kearns agreed the West Vigo dugout was surprisingly quieter than usual Saturday. "We had to power through that and we just didn't today," he said.
"That wasn't us today," Murphy said. "[The Bruins] showed up with more energy than we did."
Saturday's outcome didn't take away from the Vikings' other 30 games this spring, the players agreed.
"I couldn't be more proud," said Murphy. "I wouldn't rather play with any other team in the entire state. The memories from this year I'll cherish for the rest of my life."
"I'm just realizing my high school season and my high school career is over," Kearns said. "I love each and every one of [my teammates]."
"I thought we could go a little bit farther," DeGroote said, "and is certainly wasn't for lack of effort [that we didn't]. It was fun to be part of it, but it hurts to see it end like this."
West Vigo's five-man senior class was made up of Murphy, Kearns, Marrs, Bradbury and Brian Chesshir.
