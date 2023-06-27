In the past two high school seasons, Jacob Harden has dodged two cannonballs.
The Linton baseball coach and his Miners team were scheduled to play games against West Vigo, but both were canceled in back-to-back regular seasons because of inclement weather.
Harden admitted his Miners had easier season slates without duels against Carter Murphy, a standout slugger for the Vikings.
“Luckily, for us, the two years I’ve been at Linton, it’s been a rainout both years,” Harden said. “I’m not going to lie, I was ready to compete against him, but by golly, that’s a guy I’m OK with not having to go up against because of how deadly he is. He’s a workhorse.”
On Monday, Murphy — a future Indiana State Sycamore — seemed to already be making himself at home on Bob Warn Field, ISU’s ballpark and also home to the Terre Haute-based Rex of the summer collegiate Prospect League. Murphy, who won the 2023 McMillan Award as Vigo County’s top male athlete, is playing for the Rex this summer. Harden also serves as a Rex assistant coach.
Murphy roped and clobbered a pair of hits to the outfield, scored a run and drove in two more for the Rex in a 10-7 win over the Champion City Kings.
Murphy, who sent a ball out of the yard at Rose-Hulman’s Art Nehf Field in his Rex debut June 5 against Johnstown — in his time in the box in the Prospect League.
“I struggled a little bit last summer with missing my pitch and getting behind in counts, but this summer I fixed that,” Murphy said. “I get my pitch and I stay ahead in counts, and if I do that, I’m [succeeding] a lot more than I get out.”
Harden labeled Murphy’s maturation a “great initial step.” He said the power hitter complements the aggression and knack for getting the ball to or over the wall with timing and patience in battles.
Murphy played first and third base Monday. He said he can play the corner positions in the outfield to boot.
“The thing about Carter, he kind of deceives people,” Harden said. “He seems to be this bigger guy, but man he’s athletic. He can play the field. He made a couple [of] nice snags at third today, made a couple [of] nice plays at first.”
Harden said the West Vigo alumnus is going to push for at-bats as a true freshman at ISU.
“The thing about the college ranks, which I can’t necessarily speak for how coach [Mitch] Hannahs and all them are going to do, I know they are going to make the right decision whatever they do with their team, but if Carter keeps swinging it the way he’s swinging it, he’s going to find a spot — it might not be a starting role — but he’s going to find a way to have a chance.”
Murphy has flipped roles with area players too.
“I played against him in high school my whole life and tried to hate him,” Northview class of 2023 graduate Landon Carr, a Rex pitcher, said. “And then I get here and I love him. He hits the baseball well, does everything well, plays first well, he does it all great.”
Carr, like Murphy, is relishing the Rex ride after being born and bred in the area around this Prospect League squad.
“I know it means a lot to me,” Murphy said. “I grew up watching the Rex as a kid, wanting my ball signed and everything. I know Landon did too, and for the people around here, to see two kids from this area playing on the Rex, it really gets the crowd involved and more people show up for games.”
The fans gathered at Bob Warn Field to see ISU’s team next season also could see more of Murphy’s exploits in his first season, if he keeps pushing the ball to the wall like he did Monday.
“The sky’s the limit for that kid,” Harden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.