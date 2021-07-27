Vigo Youth Soccer kicks off registration push

The Vigo County Youth Soccer Association is nearing the end of registration opportunities for the Fall 2021 season.
Registration will close Saturday (July 31). League organizers urge those interested in playing during the 2021 season to register as soon as possible.
With men’s and women’s Olympic soccer heavily televised from Tokyo, the association's director of soccer operations Melissa Brown is hoping to capitalize on the interest of current and future players.
“VCYSA is super excited for the return of the fall soccer season especially after the U.S. men’s team won the Nations League and the U.S. women are favored to win Olympic gold,” she said in a news release. “While the pandemic put a damper on this past year, VCYSA is ready to welcome back players with precautions in place for safe play. Our goal as a club is to teach kids a love of the game and to provide the best experience for all players.”
The Vigo County Youth Soccer Association is a non-profit organization established in 1978. It serves hundreds of youth throughout West Central Indiana in both travel and recreational leagues.
The official fall 2021 season kicks off Sept. 11 and runs through Oct. 30 for U4, U6 and U8 age groups with games are played on Saturdays at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. For age groups including U10, U12 and middle school age groups the season runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 31 with games played on Sundays at 1 p.m. 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Registration through July 31 is $85 for U4 leagues (children born in 2018). For athletes U5 to U15 season registration is $110.
Registration can also be completed at the league’s new system, GotSport. The mobile friendly system can be accessed via gotsport.com.
For more information on VCYSA or to register visit www.vcysa.org.
