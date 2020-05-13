Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
Steve Weatherford is best known for being the New York Giants' freakishly athletic punter in February 2012 when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.
But his story of sports accomplishments started much sooner than that.
The spotlight first shined on Weatherford, a Crown Point native, at Terre Haute North High School, where he racked up 13 varsity letters. As a senior in 2001, he received the McMillan Award for males.
On the Patriots' football team, Weatherford excelled at punter, placekicker and safety, earning All-State honors as a kicker twice. His other sports were basketball, track and field and soccer.
Weatherford chose Illinois to continue his college career in football and track. As a redshirt freshman in 2002, he averaged 39.7 yards per attempt as the Fighting Illini's punter. That average jumped to 44.5 yards in 2003 when he broke the long-standing school record.
Weatherford's best college season came as a junior in 2004 when his 45.4 average earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.
He entered the NFL in 2006, signing as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints. He played all of 2006 and 2007 with them, averaging 43.8 yards per punt each year, until he was released in the middle of the 2008 season.
Weatherford played two games with the Kansas City Chiefs and five with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008.
Signed by the New York Jets two days after being cut by the Jaguars to start the 2009 season, he played on coach Rex Ryan's squad that lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC championship game.
Weatherford played one more season for the Jets before he moved across town to the Giants, where he made a name for himself during four seasons (2011-14). In 2012, he enjoyed his best statistical season when his punts traveled an average of 47.5 yards.
Following his release by the Giants in September 2015, he returned to the Jets to play the final game of his career.
Now 37 and a successful broadcaster, Weatherford, his wife Laura, and their five children live in California.
