Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
No Vigo County sports fan in his or her right mind would argue against the most eventful era in Indiana State University men's basketball history being the three Larry Bird seasons of 1976-79.
But what was the second-most eventful era?
A strong argument could be made for 2000 and 2001 seasons with 6-foot-6 guard Nate Green, 6-foot-6 forward Matt Renn and 5-11 guard Michael Menser as the team's fulcrum on the floor. The Sycamores, coached by Royce Waltman, who had rejuvenated the program, qualified for the NCAA tournament in both seasons.
Although Creighton emerged victorious from the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 2000, the Sycamores received an NCAA at-large bid after winning the MVC regular-season title with a 14-4 record. Leading scorers on that ISU team were senior Green (13.8 points per game), the junior Menser (11.1 ppg), the junior Renn (10.8 ppg) and 6-3 sophomore guard Kelyn Block (10.6 ppg). Renn led in rebounds with an average of 7.3. Green was named MVC Player of the Year, the last Sycamore to receive the honor.
The Sycamores' NCAA run didn't last long, however, as they lost to Texas 77-61 in the first round of the West Regional at Salt Lake City and finished with a 22-10 record. The Longhorns outscored ISU 21-10 over the final 8 minutes, 33 seconds. Menser paced ISU with 22 points and Renn added 10.
In 2001, ISU claimed the MVC tournament title as the No. 5 seed, defeating No. 1 seed Creighton 87-74 and No. 2 seed Bradley 69-63 in the final two games. Leading ISU scorers for the season were the senior Renn (15.8 ppg), the junior Block (14.6 ppg) and the senior Menser (13.4 ppg). Renn again led in rebounds with an average of 7.5.
And this time, the Sycamores won a NCAA first-round game, knocking off Oklahoma 70-68 in overtime in the South Regional at Memphis, Tenn. Renn, Block and Terence Avery paced ISU — the No. 13 seed in the regional — with 22, 17 and 11 points respectively.
In the second round of the South Regional, Indiana State lost to Gonzaga 85-68 to end up 22-12.
Another highlight of the era was ISU's success against Indiana. The Sycamores defeated the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall during 1999-2000 season, the first team to knock off IU in their Indiana Classic, and then memorably knocked off the Hoosiers at Hulman Center in 2001 thanks to an unforgettable buzzer-beating winner by Menser.
