Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
When people talk about the single best high school football player to ever come out of Vigo County, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to get around to Anthony Thompson.
He had the size, speed and athletic skills to do it all. Playing for head coach Wayne Stahley, it soon became evident that the hard-charging runner would wind up as one of the nation’s best high school players and earned a spot on the prestigious Parade All-America team.
That success carried over to college where Thompson excelled for Bill Mallory’s Indiana Hoosiers. After running for 806 yards as a freshman, he had 1,014 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,686 yards and 26 TDs as a junior. He rushed for 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior.
Thompson was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as a senior in 1989 but wound up winning both the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards that year. He eventually was a second-round draft pick of the Phoenix (Arizona) Cardinals in 1990 and spent time with the Los Angeles Rams.
Thompson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007, becoming the first Vigo County athlete to earn that distinction.
As for Ernie Thompson, he definitely learned a lot from his older brother and became an outstanding high school running back in his own right..
Ernie Thompson also attended Indiana University and success on the college level. So much so that he was signed by the Los Angeles Rams and also had a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.
There hasn’t been a brother football duo in Vigo County than can top what Anthony and Ernie Thompson accomplished in their high school and collegiate careers.
