Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades". The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
We'll go in chronological order, starting with the 1950s. We hope you enjoy it.
In the 2010s, an era of hyper-specialization, it’s a novelty to find athletes, especially at larger schools, who excel in multiple sports. In the 1950s, however, it was par for the course. Nearly all athletes worth their salt competed in at least two, usually three, sports depending on what time of year it was.
It took a special athlete to standout in multiple sports and Charlie Hall’s name is peppered all over the teams that accomplished some of Vigo County’s most memorable moments. The 1955 Babe Ruth World Series champions? Hall was part of it. The late 1950s Gerstmeyer basketball state finalists? He was a starter. The IHSAA track and field championships? Hall was a state champion.
Baseball was the sport in which Hall first laid claim to fame. He was a pitcher and first baseman and occasional outfielder on the 1955 Babe Ruth champions. On the mound, he helped close down defending champion Stamford, Conn., in the opening game of the Babe Ruth World Series to send Terre Haute on their way to the World Series championship.
For the Black Cats, Hall was part of a talented team that also included talented teammate Howard Dardeen among many others. Hall finished runner-up in the 1958 Mr. Basketball voting, but his presence on the great 1956 and 1957 state finalists is what helped him win acclaim. During his time with the Black Cats, they were 75-17.
Track and field was where Hall may have shined brightest of them all. He won the 1957 and 1958 high jump championships. Hall finished tied for the highest jump in both seasons, but in both cases, he won a coin toss to claim the championships.
According to the IHSAA, Hall and James Conover, a Garfield track athlete from the 1910s, are to this day the only two multi-state championship winning athletes in track and field from Vigo County. Hall is the only one who competed in an event that is still contested.
After he graduated from Gerstmeyer in 1958, Hall went on to fame as a three-year starter for Indiana’s teams of the early 1960s and led the Hoosiers in rebounding in 1962. Hall is an Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.