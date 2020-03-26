Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
We hope you enjoy it!
The Babe Ruth World Series began in 1952 as a tournament for players who had become too old for the Little League World Series. During the first three tournaments, Stamford, Conn.’s team walked away with the championship each time.
From the start, Terre Haute was also a contender. State champions in 1954, Terre Haute put a powerful team on the field in 1955.
Terre Haute won the state title again in 1955 and hosted the Ohio Valley Regional.
Terre Haute rolled Stevens Point, Wis., 14-1 and Owensboro, Ky., 10-0 before meeting Cincinnati in the title game. Gene Jeffers’ single and then a subsequent error by Cincinnati scored three runs and Jeffers later knocked in two more runs to clinch the World Series bid.
In Austin, Texas, Terre Haute used small ball to great effect against Goliath-like Stamford in the opener. Terry Dischinger managed to knock in two runs via a bases-loaded squeeze bunt and Larry Rush’s RBI single helped Terre Haute win 3-2.
The king was dead, Terre Haute needed to win two more to assume the throne.
Clarksburg, W. Va. was vanquished 4-2 in the next game, Dischinger and Rush each had a pair of RBI.
That put Terre Haute in the championship game against Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham led 2-1 headed to an eventful seventh and final inning.
Terre Haute loaded the bases for Rush, who singled home the tying run. More small ball, a bunt single by Gary Auten, put Terre Haute up 3-2. A Birmingham error and Jeffers’ fielder’s choice extended the lead to 5-2.
Terre Haute needed every one of those runs. Birmingham rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Jim Calvin retired the side to clinch the championship.
The cowboy hat-laden Terre Haute youngsters returned to Union Depot and were given a hero’s welcome. Straight off the train, a parade commenced that took the team through downtown to Twelve Points and back.
A few of the team members – Dischinger and Charlie Hall – went on to national and statewide fame, but it was a variety of young Hauteans who helped bring national glory to Terre Haute.
Team members were Gary Auten, Jim Calvin, Bob Clements, Willie Cheesman, Gary Cunning, Terry Dischinger, Charlie Hall, Marvin Haney, Gene Jeffers, Bob Kehrt, Don Lanning, Larry Lucas, Luke Montgomery, Jerry Porter and John Roshel. Glenn Staggs coached and was assisted by Donas Dischinger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.