Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
Terre Haute native Jim Shaw coached the Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team to six NCAA Division III tournament appearances in his 20 years at the helm. Those six groups came in small clusters, with the final run of three straight NCAA berths coming in his final seasons (2011-2014) before health issues forced him to retire.
Shaw started his legacy, though, by guiding the Engineers to tourney bids in three of the first five seasons after taking over from Bill Perkins in the 1995-96 season.
Shaw’s first team went 15-10 in 1995, but he followed that up with a pair of consecutive 19-9 campaigns and Indiana Collegiate Athletic Conference titles. In 1996, the Engineers finished the regular season 16-8 and defeated Wabash 78-60, Hanover 75-74 and Manchester 70-60 to win the ICAC title.
Rose was sent to Illinois Wesleyan for its NCAA tournament first-round game, where the eventual national semifinalists pulled out a 76-74 win over the Engineers.
The next year, the Engineers lost to Wabash 63-62 in the ICAC championship game but earned an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament. They won their first-round NCAA game 88-69 over Washington (Mo.), but dropped a 54-53 second-round game to an Illinois Wesleyan team that would go on to win the national title.
The Engineers dropped off to 13-12 in 1998 before rebounding with a 20-6 record in 1999 and another NCAA trip. This time, the Engineers won the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference title to earn their bid but lost 66-59 to Maryville (Tenn.) in the first round.
