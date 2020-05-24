Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.