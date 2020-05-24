Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
A.J. Reed was a two-time first-team All-State player at Terre Haute South, earning 2011 Mr. Baseball honors by hitting .585 with 16 homers, 48 RBI and also posting a 8-1 record with a 1.06 ERA on the mound with 109 strikeouts in 66 innings.
He hit a single-season record 18 home runs for South as a junior with a school-record 57 RBI, also setting school records on the mound with 25 complete games and 390 strikeouts.
Reed went on to the University of Kentucky where he had an incredible two-way career in the Southeastern Conference, the best conference for baseball in the nation. As a freshman, Reed was a national semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.
Reed was the 2014 Golden Spikes Award winner, the Baseball America College Player of the Year, the Perfect Game USA National Player of the Year and the Collegiate Baseball/Louisville Slugger National Player of the Year.
His season is regarded as possibly the best in the history of college baseball.
Reed led the NCAA in home runs (23), slugging percentage (.735) and OPS (1.211).
The big southpaw continued to excel on the mound as well, becoming the first SEC player to lead the league in homers and pitching wins.
Reed was drafted in the second round (42nd overall) by the Houston Astros and quickly turned his focus to hitting and playing first base.
By his second season in professional baseball, Reed was already two steps away from the major leagues. Between Class A and Double-A, Reed hit 34 home runs in 2015 to lead all minor league players.
Reed began the 2016 season at Triple-A, hitting 15 home runs with 50 RBI in 70 games before earning his first promotion to the Houston Astros.
Reed went 0 for 5 in his debut but collected a sacrifice-fly RBI; he connected for his first hit July 1 against the Chicago White Sox and hit a pinch-hit home run the next day against the White Sox.
Reed would eventually slump, hitting .164 with three home runs and eight RBI in 141 plate appearances.
In 2017, Reed returned to Triple-A Fresno where he was batting. .251 overall with 22 home runs, 18 doubles and 75 RBI in 98 games before getting another call to the majors. Reed played two games in 2017 and one in 2018.
In 2019, Reed was picked up by the Chicago White Sox after he was waived by the Astros. He played 14 games for the White Sox, hitting one more career home run. Reed retired after the 2019 season.
Todd Golden contributed to this report.
