Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades". The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
The two unbeaten football teams that Terre Haute Wiley had in the falls of 1961 and 1965 had a couple of things in common, including an eventual McMillan Award winner on each squad — quarterback Gib Bosworth in 1961 and defensive back Creed Hubbard in 1965.
But the main thing those Red Streak teams had in common was coach Dick Martin, and it wouldn't be hard to find people who remember those teams well who would list his presence as the most important thing.
"He was outstanding," recalled Mike Ellis, a junior middle guard and reserve offensive lineman on the 1961 team until suffering a career-ending knee injury. "He had the respect of his players; we all enjoyed playing for him."
"A great teacher of offense," is how Dave Heath, student manager for the 1965 team, described Martin, who had also directed unbeaten teams twice in the previous decade.
Martin's good teams always had an outstanding quarterback, and Bosworth fit that description in 1961. An all-state performer who was complemented by receiver Julius Ligon and end Dick McClure, Bosworth led the Red Streaks to a 9-0 campaign and finished the season ranked fifth or sixth in the state.
Mike Bosc directed the Red Streaks as a junior quarterback in 1965, complemented by an inside-outside running combination of all-state halfback Jim Ewing and fullback Keith Duzenberry. Wiley didn't pass much that season, although Hubbard was an outstanding end and — at 6-3 and 215 pounds — defensive back. Terry Shewmaker was another capable receiver when needed.
Their final ranking was eighth in the state coaches' poll. This was in the days before the IHSAA sanctioned a football tournament.
Wiley improved on a 7-3 record in 1964, and with Bosc still at the helm the Red Streaks went 8-2 in 1966. That's a three-year mark of 25-5 and an 18-2 record as a starter for Bosc. Martin stepped down as coach at the conclusion of that 1966 season.
