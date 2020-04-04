VIGO LEGENDS: Purple Eagles of 1967 were deep and talented

Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades". The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
When Terre Haute Garfield reached the Final Four in Indiana high school basketball in 1963, it qualified as something of an upset; the Purple Eagles had a 3-9 record at one point in that season.
When Garfield didn't reach the Final Four in 1967, it qualified as a much bigger upset.
Willard Kehrt had coached Garfield in 1963, but Don McDonald took over for the 1966 season and had several players back from a sectional championship team that year when the 1966-67 season began.
The Purple Eagles were deep, using 11 players, and they were talented. Four members of their starting five played college basketball — Howard Williams, Paul Siebenmorgen and Tom Gillis (briefly) at Indiana State and Mike Turner at North Carolina State before transferring back to ISU — and the fifth, Larry Gallagher, was drafted in baseball by the Cleveland Indians.
"It's hard for any team to beat four college basketball players," said Mike Blackwell, who played against the Purple Eagles for Honey Creek. Garfield also got contributions from Jerry Deahl, Dan Fisher, Ron Hunter, Bill McCallum, Lowell Touchton and Rudy Vuchinich.
Garfield's signature was its full-court press. More than once an opposing team found itself in a double-digit deficit before it had managed to advance the ball past half court, and that defense created offense. Four times during the year the Purple Eagles scored 100 points or more.
"We pressed you everywhere. That was coach McDonald's thing," recalled Turner recently, "and we were a close-knit group. We all had good times together — although we teased each other a lot. Coach McDonald was great to play for; he got the most out of all of us."
Garfield went through the regular season with an 18-2 record, undefeated against Wabash Valley opposition. The team suffered an early two-point loss to Evansville Reitz and lost by 15 to Bloomington when the Purple Eagles weren't at full strength.
Revenge was sweet at the regional then, a decisive 76-64 win over Bloomington, and Garfield went to the Evansville Semistate probably considered the favorite. The Purple Eagles beat Washington 68-63 in the morning, then faced Evansville North and future Indiana All-Star and Purdue standout Bob Ford in the championship game.
The championship game was close throughout. "I was at that game," said Steve Fleschner, also of Honey Creek. "I remember Turner got poked in the eye and he missed two free throws, which he never did." With a few seconds left in the game and Garfield leading 58-57, Ford shot a jumper that took a high bounce off the rim and came back into the basket, ending Garfield's dream and keeping Terre Haute without a state basketball championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.