VIGO LEGENDS: Post 346 nearly cleared the line in Legion nationals

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
A state championship and Great Lakes Regional championship put Terre Haute's Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball team in position to win its first American Legion World Series title ever in 2006.
Post 346 eventually reached the mid-August championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. But manager John Hayes' squad lost to Metairie, Louisiana, Post 175 by a 6-4 score to finish as runner-up. Post 346 ended its memorable season with a 38-7 record.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Post 346's Brady Shoemaker — a Brazil resident — received the Rawlings Big Stick Award, the Dr. Irvin L. "Click" Cowger RBI Award, the Louisville Slugger Award and the James F. Daniels Sportsmanship Award. He also was named to the all-tournament team, as were teammates Cole Vicars and Josh Phegley – who later starred at Indiana University and in Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics.
"He would give everything he got for the first-place trophy," Hayes said of Shoemaker that night.
Post 346 won three games early in the double-elimination World Series to emerge out of the winners' bracket. Its second victory was a 6-0 decision over Sumter, South Carolina, in which Vicars pitched a five-hit shutout and Nick Ciolli belted a two-run homer.
Terre Haute won its third straight game in the tournament by rallying to down Midlothian, Virginia, by a 15-7 score. Highlighting a seven-run outburst in the ninth inning were a grand-slam homer by Brannon Fowler and a two-run bomb by Phegley.
Then consecutive losses to Metairie — 14-9 and 6-4 — enabled Metairie to claim the title.
Post 346's roster included Shoemaker, Phegley, Vicars, Ciolli, Fowler, Koby Kraemer, Bobby Woods, Andrew Woodason, Larry Atkinson, John Reberger, Skyler Pearson, Mitch Hannum, Brett Arnold, John Rosselli and Brian Fisher. Assisting Hayes on the coaching staff were Mike Hayes (his son), Bill Liebler and Jerry Judson.
