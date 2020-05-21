Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball program is one of the hidden treasures of Wabash Valley athletics.
In 2019, the Pomeroys rolled to a 35-10 mark and avenged as 2018 USCAA championship game loss to Cleary as SWMC won two games to take their 12th national championship, many of which have come in the 2010s.
The Pomeroys clinched its 11th United States Collegiate Athletic Association national title in 2017. An 8-4 victory against Cleary clinched a third consecutive title for the Pomeroys.
Since the program started in 1995, it has been a display of high school softball talent in the Wabash Valley.
Former Terre Haute South standout Hollie Jones tripled and scored the first run and Terre Haute North grad Marlee Yeager drove in Rockville native Emma Riffe during the game. South Vermillion graduate Taylor Andrew was the winning pitcher.
Jones was named tournament MVP, while Yeager and Stephanie Richardson were named to the all-tournament team.
The Pomeroys went 29-6 under coach Mark Feller, following up 31-6 season in 2016.
Former Riverton Parke standout Sarah Burnham won her second straight USCAA Softball Player of the Year honor in 2016.
A two-way standout, Burnham finished her career as one of the best in school history. She tossed a three-hit shutout in the championship game for her 15th win of the season, clinching tournament MVP honors.
Kindra Gingerich and Yeager were also named all-tournament team.
In 2015, Burnham, Yeager, Riffe and Brooke Jordan were USCAA All-Americans as the Pomeroys went 31-11.
