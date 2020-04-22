Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
An outstanding high school student athlete at Terre Haute South Vigo High, Owens went on to play collegiate basketball at Indiana University.
Her prowess on the basketball court for the Braves led to her being the girls recipient of the prestigious McMillan Award in 1987, becoming only the second female to win the award which goes to the best athletes in Vigo County after both genders were recognized from 1986 onward. She was also the first African-American female athlete to win the award. West Vigo’s Frank Sharp was the male recipient.
Owens’ claim to fame, however, came a bit earlier as she helped to lead her Honey Creek Junior High girls basketball team to an eighth-grade tournament championship in 1984.
She scored 446 points as a high school senior and wound up with 1,032 career points.
In addition to playing basketball in high school, she participated in track and field for the Braves. Owens took part on the 4x100 relay teams along with the high jump, the shot put and the 200 meters.
Owens attended IU from 1988-91 and, despite battling injuries during her collegiate career, proved to be one of the Hoosiers’ most versatile performers. She began her college career as a guard but was move inside to center by the time she was a senior due to knee issues.
She helped to lead the Hoosiers to a second-place finish in the Women’s NIT, losing to Santa Clara in the title game. IU knocked off the number one seeded team in the first round and then edged a talented Houston team in the second round.
Owens was named honorable mention All Big 10 as a senior. She was also awarded the IU MVP award in 1991 by the Big 10.
