Throughout the 1971-72 basketball season, fans and the Terre Haute media referred to Terre Haute North's Nate Mills as the Patriots' “super sophomore.”
By the time Mills graduated in 1974, the adjective “super” seemed almost inadequate. He developed into a two-sport standout who helped lead North's basketball team to two sectional championships and a regional title, while also leading the Patriots' baseball team to the 1974 state championship.
His hoops prowess was phenomenal. Mills scored a school-record 1,643 points through his three seasons at North. On Jan. 4, 1974, Mills poured in 52 points as the Patriots rolled over Evansville Harrison 100-79. Mills, a 6-foot-1 guard, sank 24 of 36 shots from the field that night. He made the Bloomington Herald's All-State team and the All-America team by the Prep All-American Basketball Yearbook.
Mills' impact on the baseball diamond approached a legendary plateau, too. He entered the IHSAA state finals with a 10-0 pitching record, and threw a four-hitter in the 1974 title game, helping North beat Indianapolis Marshall 12-1. “It was the best game he'd pitched all year,” Patriots Coach Don Jennings told the Tribune-Star in 2014.
Also a superb center fielder, Mills earned first-team All-State honors in baseball in '74 as North finished with a 25-2 record.
Mills earned a basketball scholarship to the University of New Orleans, where he averaged 14.1 points per game for the Privateers from 1974-78. His 1,549 career point total ranks fourth on the university's all-time list. Mills' jump shot with one second left gave New Orleans the Sun Belt Conference championship in 1978, and he was named the league's Most Valuable Player.
In 2016, Mills' high school alma mater retired his No. 34 North jersey.
