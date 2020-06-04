VIGO LEGENDS: Manaea starred at Indiana State before he made it in Oakland

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
The first thing one noticed about Sean Manaea was his uncommon pickoff move. As a starting pitcher on Indiana State’s 2012 Missouri Valley Conference championship team, the southpaw was a force as much with his hesitation move to first base as he was with his pitching. At the time, his pitching needed work as he had issues with control.
He put the work in and soon became one of ISU’s most highlytouted baseball players ever.
Manaea threw himself into the discussion as one of the top three or four prospects in the 2013 MLB Draft following his eye-popping summer in the Cape Cod League.
Manaea had a solid spring for ISU, earning second-team All-MVC honors, but he picked up some velocity in the summer, striking out 85 batters for a Cape Cod record. He went 5-0 with a 0.26 ERA over his final five starts for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks.
A hip injury limited his innings total in the spring, but Manaea maintained his electric stuff, posting a school-record 1.47 ERA in 13 starts for the Sycamores. He struck out 93 in 73 1/3 innings.
The 6-foot-5 lefty was taken 34th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2013 draft and was traded to the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline in 2015 as the contending Royals acquired Ben Zobrist.
Manaea graduated from the minors after going 16-9 with a 2.84 ERA over four seasons.
After posting a solid 3.86 ERA with an 8-5 record for Oakland in 2016, Manaea built off that strong rookie debut in 2017, but made a big splash in 2018.
Manaea no-hit the Boston Red Sox and had a 3.59 ERA when a shoulder injury ended his season. That shoulder injury robbed him of all but five games in the 2019 season, but he did start the AL Wild Card game against Tampa Bay in October.
