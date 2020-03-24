Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades". The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
We'll go in chronological order, starting with the 1950s. We hope you enjoy it.
As was the custom of the time, the 1948 Garfield High School yearbook had a sentence predicting the future of its seniors. Next to Clyde Lovellette’s portrait was his nickname at the time, “High Pockets,” and a prediction that “He will go a long way in this man’s world.”
And how.
Lovellette’s high school career with the Purple Eagles was over by the dawn of the 1950s, but his impact on the national scene was just starting. Lovellette left Terre Haute to play for legendary Kansas coach Phog Allen, and with Lovellette to lead the Jayhawks, Allen’s legend grew as Lovellette created his own.
Lovellette had already been named an All-American in 1951 for the Jayhawks when he averaged 22.8 points, and by 1952, he was the best college basketball player in the nation. Kansas blitzed to a Big Seven Conference title and steamrolled nearly every team it faced in the tournament.
Lovellette drove the steamroller. Proving his 28.4 point and 12.8 rebound season – good enough to earn him the Helms Foundation Player of the Year award – when it mattered most, Lovellette scored 33 and had 17 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ 80-63 championship game victory over St. John’s. It remains one of the most dominant performances in NCAA championship game history. Lovellette still ranks fourth in all-time Kansas scoring with 1,979 (over just three seasons) and has had his No. 16 retired.
However, Lovellette wasn’t close to done. He was integral in the U.S. gold medal effort at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, leading the U.S. with nine points in the gold medal game.
Lovellette was drafted ninth overall in 1953 by the Minneapolis Lakers and immediately helped them win the NBA title, averaging 8.2 points as George Mikan’s reserve. Lovellette came into his own a year later, averaging 18.7 points, and he would score a double-figure clip for the next seven seasons. He was an All-Star in 1956, 1957, 1960 and 1961. His best scoring season was 1958 when he averaged 23.4 points and his best rebounding campaign was 1956 when he tallied 14 boards per game.
Lovellette went on to win two more NBA titles as a reserve with the Boston Celtics in the 1960s and was later inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. After his basketball career ended, Lovellette was Vigo County Sheriff in the late 1960s, he farmed and he spent 16 years at White’s Institute, where he taught and coached basketball.
He died on March 9, 2016, having gone a very long way in any man’s world.
