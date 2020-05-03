Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
Terre Haute has never had a Mr. Basketball winner to graduate from one of its high schools, but South’s Maynard Lewis came the closest in 1998 when he was the runner-up in the statewide competition to Tom Coverdale of Noblesville.
The Indianapolis Star, which sponsors the award, did not start releasing the voting results of non-winners until 1988 – so no one knows if any earlier Hauteans had also placed second.
Lewis earned the award after an outstanding senior season in which he averaged 25.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, while shooting 50 percent from the field, 79 percent from the foul line and 38 percent from 3-point territory.
He was a first-team all-state selection by The Associated Press, and finished his career with 1,631 points – a record that stood until 2017. Lewis was in his first season as head coach at Terre Haute South when senior guard Jaylen Minnett surpassed his career point total.
As a junior, Lewis averaged 21.1 points, six rebounds and four assists, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 74 percent from the free throw line. That season, he led South to an 18-6 record and to the regional of the state tournament – where they lost to eventual champion Bloomington North in the final year of the single-class format.
Lewis went on to have a solid career at Purdue, averaging 4.9 points per game as a freshman and scoring in double figures eight times as a sophomore before taking on a bigger role in his junior year. That year, Lewis ranked fourth on the team in scoring averaging 9.9 points per game, hitting a team-high 47 3-pointers and ranking third on the team in free throws made (67) and minutes played (711). Lewis also ranked 10th in the Big Ten in free throw percentage (.779) and ninth in three-point field goal percentage (.398). He was honored with the team’s “Mr. Hustle Award.”
Lewis averaged 9.5 points per game in his senior year, shooting .447 from the field, .729 percent from the line and .377 percent from Lewis remains tied for second in single-game 3-pointers in school history with seven against Illinois State on March 14, 2001.
