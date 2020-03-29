Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
We'll go in chronological order, starting with the 1950s. We hope you enjoy it.
At the dawn of the 1950s, Bob Leonard, who would become state renowned as “Slick” many years later, was already a known commodity on the Terre Haute sports scene.
When his career ended at Gerstmeyer after the 1950 season, Leonard scored a school-record 567 points and was hailed in the Gerstmeyer yearbook as “the greatest basketball player in the history of Gerstmeyer.”
In 1950, Leonard may very well have been the best the Black Cats had ever produced, but as far as his impact on the decade, he was just getting started.
Leonard’s 1950s career was contested mostly away from the environs of Terre Haute, but his impact was felt statewide. Leonard went on to play basketball at Indiana University during one of the Hoosiers’ greatest eras. Leonard was MVP of the 1952 Hoosiers, but the 1953 edition, when Leonard was a junior, was the one that etched itself into basketball lore. Indiana defeated Kansas 69-68 in the 1953 NCAA Championship game, and it was Leonard who sunk the winning point for the Hoosiers, a free throw with 27 seconds left in the game, after Kansas coach Phog Allen tried to freeze Leonard after he missed his first attempt.
Leonard recalled in his 2013 book, “Boom Baby” (what else?) that Indiana coach Branch McCracken knew Leonard would make the winning free throw because he had “ice water in his veins.”
To which Leonard quipped, “It sure felt awfully warm when it was running down my leg.” Leonard’s brand of humor was intact long before he patented it as the Indiana Pacers radio analyst.
Leonard was an All-American in 1953 and 1954 for the Hoosiers and played seven years in the NBA afterwards, primarily for the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers. His best NBA scoring average in the 1950s was 11.2 for the Lakers in 1958, though he would top that in the 1960s when he tallied 16.1 points per game for the expansion Chicago Packers in 1962.
Leonard, of course, gained his greatest game as the Pacers coach for three American Basketball Association championships in the 1970s and as Pacers coach when they entered the NBA in 1976.
He earned iconic status as a Pacers’ broadcaster after his coaching days ended and remains an extremely popular fixture on Pacers’ radio broadcasts. He is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.