VIGO LEGENDS: John is a Terre Haute and MLB legend

Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades". The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
Tommy John was a very good high school basketball player at Gerstmeyer, but he had to do some lobbying to be noticed in baseball.
"I had something like 50 scholarship offers for basketball," said John, who set the Terre Haute scoring record with 47 points in a game his senior year against Bedford, "and one for baseball."
As a sophomore baseball player, however, he convinced Howard Sharpe — his coach in both sports — to let him pitch against Danville, Ill., and highly touted pitched Steve Kelly.
"I told him, 'You don't want to waste your good pitchers against him,' " John explained. "I knew there would be all kinds of scouts there, so they would get a chance to see me pitch too."
John lost that game — "5-0 or 6-0," he recalled — but he got on the scouts' radar. It was one of just two high school games he lost as a pitcher, both against Danville. "Sharpie said I was 28-2, but he may have embellished the number of wins," John said.
John signed with the Cleveland Indians out of high school in 1961, and saw his first major league action in the 1963 season. He went on to win 288 games before retiring after the 1989 season and pitched 162 complete games and 46 shutouts — leading the league in the latter category several times.
He's probably more famous for a season he didn't pitch, of course. He was the first major league pitcher to have ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery and missed the 1975 campaign. He came back the next year, at age 33, and pitched 14 more seasons, three times winning 20 games or more and twice finishing second in the Cy Young Award voting.
Despite the seventh-best win total among left-handed pitchers in the majors, and despite being the pioneer for Tommy John surgery that's rescued the careers of thousands of other pitchers, John has somehow managed to avoid being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
His style may have worked against him.
"I wasn't the hardest thrower, but I could get people out," he said. "Basketball was the same way: I was 6-3 and 160 pounds, but I could rebound."
His 1961 basketball statistics, in fact, were better than those of the co-winners of the Mr. Basketball award, Tom and Dick Van Arsdale of Indianapolis Manual.
