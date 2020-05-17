VIGO LEGENDS: Hutson rose to the top of the world in the pole vault

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 56F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.