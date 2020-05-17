VIGO LEGENDS: Hutson rose to the top of the world in the pole vault

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
Terre Haute North supporters could tell Kylie Hutson was a good athlete when she excelled at three sports in high school.
But they may not have realized how great she could be at one sport until she was able to focus on it.
With the Patriots, Hutson finished fourth as a sophomore in the pole vault in the 2004 IHSAA girls track and field state championships by clearing 11 feet. She also was ninth in the long jump (17-5 3/4).
As a junior in 2005, Hutson placed seventh in the long jump (18-0). As a senior in 2006, she came in fifth in the pole vault (11-9) and ninth in the long jump (17-0 1/2).
In addition, Hutson competed as a diver and as an outside hitter in volleyball. She qualified for the state finals all four years as a diver, finishing 12th in 2003, 10th in 2004, not making the final round in 2005 and eighth in 2006.
Hutson said she chose ISU for college because "I really got along with the coaches."
After she arrived, her pole-vault heights shot upward.
"I was able to focus on one event in college," Hutson explained. "I didn't have a whole lot of other distractions."
She ended up winning four NCAA women's pole vault titles — two in 2009 (14-4 3/4 indoors and 14-5 1/4 outdoors) and two in 2010 (14-9 indoors and 14-7 1/4 outdoors) — and she captured the Missouri Valley Conference crown seven times.
After graduating with a bachelor's degree in exercise science, Hutson won the U.S. outdoor title with a vault of 15-3 in her first year as a pro (2011). She also represented the United States in the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.
Hutson competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Her personal records in the pole vault were 15-7 indoors and 15-5 outdoors.
Now 29 and living in Phoenix, she recently started taking classes at Grand Canyon University.
In 2017, Hutson ruptured a disc and needed back surgery. She isn't sure if she'll ever be able to compete again.
