VIGO LEGENDS: Hill made his name at North and at DePauw

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1970s.
We hope you enjoy it.
The American dream played out for Alan Hill in the 1970s, beginning in his hometown of Terre Haute.
Hill experienced notable success as a high school track and field athlete at Terre Haute North, placing third in pole vault at the Indiana state meet and qualifying for the Midwest Meet of Champions. He also played four games as a senior for the Patriots football team.
“But college was where I sort of grew into having much more success,” Hill said.
In fact, he transformed into an All-American track star and a Dallas Cowboys free agent after graduating from high school in 1977 and accepting a scholarship to study and compete at DePauw University in Greencastle.
The scholarship was the chance of a lifetime for Hill, one of 15 children of William and Helen Hill, a family from Burnett in northern Vigo County.
William retired from Stran Steel and then operated the American Shoeshine Parlor on Wabash Avenue. Helen worked as a house cleaner. Businessmen who were customers at the shoeshine shop told William his son, Alan, had potential as a college athlete. Bob Bergman, the Rose-Hulman football and track coach, took a job at DePauw in the spring of '77, and having seen Alan compete at North, offered the Patriot senior a spot at DePauw.
Hill accepted, turning down a track scholarship at Indiana University in the process.
He and DePauw bloomed. Hill qualified for the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships as a pole vaulter for four straight seasons, finishing as runner-up in 1979 and national champ in '81, and earning All-American status three times.
His ascendance in football at DePauw was perhaps more impressive. Hill played intramural football as a freshman, then joined the Tigers' football team as a sophomore. He played four seasons, including his final year as a graduate student (thanks to his extra season of eligibility from his freshman year). He became a standout at defensive back and a national star as a kickoff returner, with a career average of 36.2 yards per return. His 100-yard touchdown return set a school record, as did four interceptions and 159 return yards in one game as a senior. The latter earned Hill a mention in Sports Illustrated's “Faces in the Crowd” section. The Dallas Cowboys signed him to a free agent contract in 1982, and he played a handful of preseason games.
The DePauw Athletic Hall of Famer became the university's vice president for student academic life in 2016. “This is my life's work, giving back to students,” Hill said.
