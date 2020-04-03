Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades". The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
Much like the player the great Walter Payton would become a decade or so later, Mike Harris was a running back who did a lot more than just carrying the ball.
Local veterinarian Andy Pickering played with Harris throughout their seasons from 1961 to 1964 at Schulte High School — "I was the other halfback," Pickering says — and in the course of a five-minute conversation about his old teammate, Pickering twice mentioned how good a blocker he was.
"I prided myself on being efficient at all aspects of the game," Harris said in a telephone conversation from Cleveland, where he's lived for more than 30 years.
One of the reasons Harris blocked so well, Pickering noted, was that in the youth football leagues he was too big to carry the ball.
At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Harris was truly a frightening prospect for opposing defenses, and he came into high school pretty much full-grown. He was a three-sport varsity athlete from his freshman year on, earning three team MVP awards in football, four in basketball and three in track. He also pitched a no-hitter in Babe Ruth League baseball, he said, against a team coached by Tommy John.
Football was his best sport, and in addition to his running and blocking responsibilities he could also throw the ball, and played defensive back and outside linebacker on defense. "It's a team thing," he said. "It's not about you or I, it's about us."
The high point in the careers of Harris, Pickering and the other Golden Bears came in 1964 — the senior year for Harris — when they went undefeated, although they were tied in a game at Clinton.
"I had a punt return for a touchdown called back," recalled Harris, who still doesn't agree with the referee's call.
Harris earned a scholarship to Kansas University, but suffered a serious knee and leg injury very early in his freshman season. That unfortunately ended his football career, or perhaps Walter Payton would have been compared to Mike Harris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.