Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
A case could be made to put Brian Evans in the most elite category of all athletes in Vigo County history.
The 6-foot-8 left-hander earned the rare distinction of being an Indiana All-Star in both basketball and baseball in 1991.
Evans was a standout pitcher for the Braves’ baseball team and could have pursued that sport in college, or even professionally, but his biggest mark was made on the basketball court. A gifted 3-point shooter who did not play in the post despite being the tallest player on his team, Evans led the Braves to sectional, regional and semistate titles and a berth in the 1991 state finals. The Braves lost a low-scoring game to Indianapolis Brebeuf in the state semifinals, which would pit Evans against future Indiana University teammate Alan Henderson.
Evans redshirted his first season under legendary coach Bob Knight, then scored in double figures in eight games as a freshman (playing in 35 games and starting four while averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds). He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors the following year, playing a key role in the Hoosiers’ NCAA victories. He averaged 14.0 points per game and 9.0 rebounds during tournament action.
As a junior, Evans was a third-team All-Big Ten selection and headed to his senior season with great potential. He led the Hoosiers to a 19-12 record, including an NCAA Tournament appearance. Evans averaged 21.2 points and 7.1 rebounds in his final season, earning him the Big Ten MVP and the conference Silver Basketball Award. He was named first team All-Big Ten and a third team All-American. His was honored as the IU Male Athlete of the Year and Balfour Award winner, and was a first-round draft choice of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
Injuries kept him from continuing his success in the NBA, although he played several seasons in Italy and Japan before retiring in 2005.
