Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.