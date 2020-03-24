Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades”. The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
At the dawn of the 1950s, the Dischinger name was already well known in Terre Haute. Donas Dischinger was a football and baseball coach at Garfield High School and assisted basketball coach Willard Kehrt.
By the end of the 1950s, a different Dischinger had made a big name for himself. Donas’s son Terry.
Athletics didn’t seem to be in the cards for Terry Dischinger when he was a young. A heart murmur and knee injury kept him from really showing his stuff until he got to Garfield in the mid-1950s.
From there, Dischinger became one of the greatest athletes in Vigo County history.
He had his first moment in the sun as first baseman on the 1955 Babe Ruth World Series champions. He led Terre Haute in hitting.
Baseball wouldn’t be Dischinger’s calling card, basketball would be. He began to turn heads in 1956 when he scored 326 points as a sophomore and was named the Purple Eagles’ MVP. More points (490) would come in 1957.
Dischinger’s senior season was Garfield’s dream year of the 1950s. Ranked at or near the top of the state rankings for most of the season, Garfield lost just twice in the regular season and Dischinger scored 639 points, grabbed 484 rebounds and dished 98 assists in a 24-3 season ended by upset in the sectional.
Dischinger also excelled in football and track and field, where he was a state title contender in the hurdles.
Dischinger was just getting started. He was a two-time All-American and three-time Big Ten leading scorer with the Boilermakers, never averaging less than 26.3 points and peaking at 30.3 during his senior season in 1962.
Dischinger also was a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic basketball team, considered to be one of the best of all-time.
Dischinger averaged 13.8 points in nine NBA seasons (a career shortened partially by military service) in which he played for the Chicago Zephrys (where he won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1963), Baltimore Bullets, Detroit Pistons (where he spent the bulk of his career) and the Portland Trailblazers. His basketball career came to a close in 1973.
Upon retirement, Dischinger became a renowned orthodontist in suburban Portland and still resides there today.
Dischinger's legend lived on long past the time his athletic career ended. In 1999, Dischinger was named the greatest athlete of the 20th Century by a Tribune-Star panel.
