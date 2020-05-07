VIGO LEGENDS: Ciolli is one of best softball players TH has produced

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
With five seasons how under her belt as head coach of the Ball State University softball team, Megan Ciolli Bartlett has never objected to reminiscing about her outstanding athletic career.
The former Megan Ciolli became well-known as a softball standout at Terre Haute North High School in the late 1990s. By the summer of 2001, she had graduated and been named Indiana Miss Softball and Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
"I had a tremendous amount of fun with my high school softball career," Bartlett said prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year.
A two-time all-state selection and four-year varsity player in softball, she excelled in varsity soccer and basketball as well.
Later in 2001, Ciolli took her softball talents to Notre Dame. In 2005, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in managerial consulting.
In between, she started in right field for one season (2002) and in center field for three seasons (2003-05). During that time, Notre Dame captured four Big East Conference regular-season titles and two conference tournament titles, ending up in the NCAA tournament all four years.
At the end of Ciolli's freshman year, Notre Dame lost to Nebraska 5-3 in the NCAA Regional VII championship game, just missing a berth in the softball World Series. In 2004 and 2005, she was named a third-team All-American as a junior and senior.
"While [playing in the College World Series] would have been an absolutely amazing accomplishment, I would not have chosen anything any differently," she reflected. "I'm so grateful to the University of Notre Dame."
In 2005 and 2006, the former Ciolli continued playing center field for the Chicago Bandits in the National Professional Fastpitch (NPF) league.
Nowadays, she lives in Yorktown with her husband Mike and two young children. As of 2020, Bartlett has a 141-108 career record as coach of the Cardinals.
