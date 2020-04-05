Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
Cheryl Pedlow had no plans to become a pioneer. She was just determined to run.
Cheryl Bridges became a pioneer whether she wanted to or not.
Cheryl Flanagan became the mother of world-class distance runner and aspiring cookbook author Shalane Flanagan.
And Cheryl Treworgy became — and is — a renowned photographer and chronicler of athletic events, particularly cross country and track and field, around the world.
"People know me as four different people," Treworgy said recently, but it was Cheryl Pedlow, girl scout and determined novice runner, and Cheryl Bridges, Indiana State's first female scholarship athlete and eventual world record holder in the marathon, who blazed trails in the 1960s.
The daughter of a high jumper and a field hockey player, Pedlow became interesting in orienteering as a girl scout. When she was a junior at Indianapolis North Central High School, the track coach was her social studies teacher, and he offered to let her run with his team.
Powers that be quickly squelched that idea, forcing her to run on the opposite side of the school's campus from the boys team, but the seed had been planted. "Running was an addiction," she said recently. "This was something that was all mine."
She joined the Hoosier Track Club, where one of her coaches was Larry Bridges. He saw her potential and marketed her to Ball State and Indiana State. With Dr. Eleanor St. John in charge ("She got it," Pedlow said) the Sycamores offered the scholarship, the first one ever offered to a female athlete at ISU.
There was no team at ISU and her competition was mostly limited to AAU meets, although at least she got to practice with the ISU men's team. In the spring of 1969, her third and final year before graduating, she and three other women rounded up by Grete Trieber and Dorothy Ritchie went to a national championship meet at Southwest Texas State. This was before the NCAA sanctioned women's sports.
"We had four girls, we all tripled [three events each] and we tied for second [as a team]," Treworgy said.
She later held women's marathon world record from 1971-73.
