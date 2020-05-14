Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
Living in Whitestown with her husband and daughter while working as a senior account executive for Indiana University Health, Melanie White has competed in a Tuesday evening league "just to get out and run around a little bit," she said.
Back in the day, the former Melanie Boeglin could run around with the best of them, especially when handling a basketball.
A graduate of Terre Haute South High School (2002) and Indiana State University (2006), she helped the Sycamores win the Missouri Valley Conference women's regular-season co-championship her freshman year in 2003 and regular-season outright championship her senior year in 2006.
"I had been a huge fan of the Indiana State women's program since I was young," White recalled. "I had gone to basketball camp every year since I was in third grade, so it was always a dream and goal of mine to play there. And when the opportunity presented itself, I did not hesitate to seize it and stay home to play for the Sycamores."
As an ISU senior, she averaged 18.2 points per game and led coach Jim Wiedie’s team to a school-record 27 wins. She also was named the MVC Jackie Stiles Award winner and an honorable-mention all-American.
Boeglin is the third-leading scorer (1,800 points) in school history, but the biggest regret of her ISU career was not making the NCAA tournament.
"I think it was just not getting over that hump," she admitted. "We made it into the MVC [tournament] championship game three of my four years and we just weren't able to seal the deal."
In her younger days, the former Boeglin teamed with 6-foot-6 Reicina Russell and the rest of coach Alan Maroska's South Braves to capture the Class 4A girls state title in 2002 as they defeated South Bend Riley in the final game.
"It was a very rewarding experience," she reflected. "We had gotten to the semistate a couple years ... but never got over that hump [until 2002]."
Before White entered her current profession, she served as an ISU women's assistant coach for four seasons.
