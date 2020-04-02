VIGO LEGENDS: Blackwell was a standout for the Bees

Tribune-Star file

Bees knees: Mike Blackwell, featured in a Honey Creek High School yearbook photo. During the 1960s, Honey Creek had several of the original southern Vigo County high schools consolidated into it and was part of the five high school setup that existed in Vigo County in the 1960s. Honey Creek High School would be consolidated into Terre Haute South in 1971 and remain as a middle school.