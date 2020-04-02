VIGO LEGENDS: Blackwell was a standout for the Bees

Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
School reorganization in Vigo County transformed Honey Creek High School from one of the little county schools into one of the remaining Terre Haute schools as the 1960s began and athletic success followed — with one exception.
"I remember [Honey Creek] winning the Wabash Valley Tournament [in basketball] when I was in seventh or eighth grade," 1967 Honey Creek graduate Mike Blackwell recalled. Blackwell, however, was a member of winless football teams with the Bees as a freshman and sophomore.
"Pete Varda became our football coach my junior year. He's still the best coach I ever had," Blackwell said. "He made us winners in football and baseball, and I don't know how."
One reason, history might suggest, was Blackwell. He was a second-team all-state halfback in the fall of 1966, when the Bees actually won the Vigo County championship ("We lost 14-7 to Wiley, and it was all my fault," Blackwell remembers, "but we beat Schulte"). Honey Creek also had good seasons in basketball (Steve Fleschner, who along with Blackwell was a four-year varsity player, led the county in scoring) and baseball — losing sectional games in both sports to Garfield's powerhouse teams — and Blackwell became the only McMillan Award winner the school ever had.
"He played more [in basketball] to begin with than I did," Fleschner said. "In football he was a good kicker, an all-state running back and one of the leading scorers in the state."
In a coincidence, "I also won the McMillan Award at Indiana State," Blackwell noted, that Sycamore award presented annually to a student-athlete displaying leadership, scholarship, athletics and general contributions to the community.
At Indiana State, Blackwell continued his careers in both football and baseball and was a key member of a 9-1 team in 1968 as a defensive back. He also played two years of baseball, sidelined as a senior because of a shoulder injury suffered in baseball.
