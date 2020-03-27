VIGO LEGENDS: Black Cats provided some of the 50s best basketball memories

Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades". The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
We'll go in chronological order, starting with the 1950s. We hope you enjoy it.
Trivia question: What was the school that Terre Haute Gerstmeyer defeated in its first Indiana High School Athletic Association boys basketball Final Four game of the 1950s?
If you answered “Richmond,” give yourself a prize. The Black Cats knocked the Red Devils off in 1953.
Unfortunately, as far as the rest of the state is concerned, Gerstmeyer’s 1950s legacy is that of a team on the wrong end of history against a legendary David (Milan in 1954) and an equally storied Goliath (Crispus Attucks in 1956 and 1957) as well as the school that may have been victimized by one of the worst officiating mistakes in IHSAA history in 1953.
That star-crossed statewide reputation is a shame because Gerstmeyer Tech was a dominant team in the 1950s. It started with Bob Leonard at the dawn of the decade and ended with Tommy John, but in between, the Black Cats were above .500 in all but one year of the decade. Seven of Gerstmeyer’s 11 all-time sectional titles were in the 1950s. Fiery Howard Sharpe coached the Black Cats at a .746 clip during the decade.
Arley and Harley Andrews starred on the Black Cats’ 31-4 1953 team and they came closest to winning a state title. Alas, confusion by the game official in the first half, either due to the Andrews’ likeness as twins or due to their similar uniform numbers (Arley wore No. 34/Harley No. 43) caused an extra foul to be called on Arley, the Black Cats’ best player, who fouled out with 7:32 left in the game. Without him, Gerstmeyer lost 42-41 to South Bend Central in a heartbreaking title loss.
In 1954, Gerstmeyer was favored against tiny Milan in the semifinals, Arley Andrews’ shoulder injury and Jerry Sturm’s illness, however, led to a 60-48 defeat to destiny’s darlings.
The 1956 Black Cats had Howard Dardeen and Charlie Hall in starring roles. They overcame a 4-5 start to roar to the state semifinals – only to face Oscar Robertson’s legendary Crispus Attucks Tigers, who won 60-48 on their way to undefeated state title glory.
Hopes were high in 1957 when Gerstmeyer defeated Crispus Attucks in the season opener to end the Tigers’ 45-game win streak. The Black Cats rolled to a 32-1 mark and the top ranking in the state, but the Tigers had the last word. Crispus Attucks upset Gerstmeyer 63-57 in the semifinals despite 33 scored by Dardeen.
A disappointment, but for the most part, Gerstmeyer basketball produced plenty of smiles and 209 wins during the 1950s.
