Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1970s. We hope you enjoy it.
Larry Bird performed heretofore unseen feats on the basketball court at Hulman Center. The spindly kid from French Lick impressed crowds turning out for his high school games at Springs Valley and Coach Bob Knight's staff at Indiana University, which gave him a scholarship. But it wasn't until Bird left IU after a brief stay and wound up at its smaller neighbor, Indiana State, that he blossomed into a maestro of hoops.
Like words, statistics fail to capture Bird's astounding success as a Sycamore from 1976 to '79. He was a 6-foot-9 forward whose effortless dribbling and no-look passing eclipsed that of legendary point guards. When needed, Bird stood firm in the pivot like an old-school, back-to-the-basket center, but also had a feathery soft shooting style, deadly accurate from anywhere inside halfcourt. He averaged 30.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game for his three-season career at ISU. His scoring numbers would've been even loftier if the 3-pointer rule had been in place.
Yet, the most telling facet of Bird's greatness was the team's success. He and the Sycamores won 81 of 94 games, including 33 of 34 in his senior season when No. 1-ranked (yes, tops in America) ISU reached the NCAA Final undefeated before losing 75-64 to Michigan State in Salt Lake City. That year, his teammates fully embraced their roles in complementing the eye-popping talent of the future Boston Celtics superstar and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer as the Sycamores beat Purdue, the rest of the Missouri Valley Conference and NCAA Tournament opponents Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas and DePaul.
“What made it special was everyone knew their, unlike the year before with guys trying to score and outdo me,” Bird told the Tribune-Star's Tom Reck. “I always thought we had a better team and more talent my junior year, but you need chemistry. We had that my senior year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.