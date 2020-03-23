VIGO LEGENDS: Bell is one of Terre Haute's all-time greatest athletes

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades”. The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
We’ll go in chronological order, starting with the 1950s. We hope you enjoy it.
When one looks back at the Garfield High School yearbook of 1948, one can see how the paths of its greatest athletes were seemingly pre-ordained and how others were only to be discovered later.
Remarkably, the 1948 class at Garfield produced two Olympic gold medal winners in two sports. One was Clyde Lovellette, who starred in the high-profile sport of basketball. He was also class president and his images dominate the Benedictus, the name of Garfield’s yearbook.
Then there’s Greg Bell, who is also a Class of ‘48 Purple Eagle. There are a total of two pictures of Bell in the Benedictus. His senior picture and the track and field team picture of the Purple Eagles. The yearbook was published before he finished runner-up in the long jump at the IHSAA meet that season.
While his future stardom may not have been so obvious to Hauteans in the late 1940s, he would make up for that in a hurry by the mid-1950s.
After spending six years in the U.S. Army, part of which was spent in France, Bell exited the service to work a factory job in Terre Haute. A trophy was noticed by a doctor visiting on house call from a track meet Bell won while in the Army.
A scholarship to compete at Indiana University was arranged. It changed Bell’s life.
Bell became one of the greatest long jumpers in American history. He won both the 100-meter event and the long jump at the 1955 Penn Relays, and he won the first of his three AAU titles in 1955. He won the NCAA long jump championship in 1956 at Indiana, which put him in position to compete in the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.
The final round was comprised of two tiers (on a runway 25 meters shorter than Bell was used to), and Bell qualified for the championship round via his first leap of 24 feet, 1 inch. Six jumps comprised the final round, but Bell’s second jump – a leap of 25-81/4 inches – was a half-foot better than any other competitor could muster. He suffered a cramp on his fourth jump and didn’t make another attempt, but it didn’t matter as his second leap won him the gold medal.
Bell, born on Pimento and who lived, quite literally, in a chicken farm when he was young after a fire decimated the Bell family home, went on to win three NCAA championships at Indiana and is an IU Athletics Hall of Famer.
He became a successful dentist in Terre Haute and Logansport after his athletic career ended and he has a plaque dedicated to him in Terre Haute’s Twelve Points, mere blocks away from where Garfield once stood, and where it all began, even if few predicted it at the time.
