Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
Indiana State athletics was blessed in the late 1970s and early 1980s with some of the best collegiate athletes in the nation.
From basketball’s Larry Bird to gymnast Kurt Thomas and baseball’s Wallace Johnson, all earning All-American honors in their respective sports. And then Haledon, New Jersey’s Bruce Baumgartner entered the picture.
Under the guidance of former Sycamore wrestling head coach Fran McCann, Baumgartner quickly became the best collegiate wrestler in the nation.
During his sophomore and junior years, he was the NCAA nationals runner-up. And as a senior, he completed a 44-0 season en route to winning the 1982 NCAA heavyweight title. Baumgartner finished his Indiana State career with a mind-numbing 134-12 record, with 73 of those victories coming by way of pins.
His success wasn’t contained to collegiate competition. Baumgartner won a bronze at the 1983 World Championships. He eventually won three world titles as well as the James E. Sullivan Award, which is presented by the Amateur Athletic Union as the nation’s outstanding amateur athlete.
As an Olympic participant, Baumgartner won four medals (two golds, a silver and a bronze). His gold medal performances occurred in the 1984 and 1992 Olympics, with Baumgartner being chosen to lead the nation’s official flag bearer for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Counting four Olympic appearances, nine World Championships and four Pan American Games, Baumgartner came away with eight gold medals, five silver medals and four bronze medals. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2002, the International Wrestling Federation Hall of Fame in 2003 and the United States Olympic Hall of Fame in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.