Terre Haute North's boys and both West Vigo high school basketball teams had conference road contests Saturday, and didn't have much success.
The Patriots missed a chance to clinch a share of the Conference Indiana championship by falling 57-36 at Southport, the Viking boys couldn't quite catch Western Indiana Conference leader Indian Creek 57-45, and the Indian Creek girls clinched a WIC championship by beating the Vikings 69-30.
- Southport 57, Terre Haute North 36 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots went stone-cold 24 hours after shooting extremely well in a home win over Clay City.
North scored just 18 points in the first three quarters, falling behind 31-12 at halftime, and finally played an even 18-18 quarter against their hosts in the fourth period.
"We got off to a poor start and it didn't get better until the fourth quarter," coach Todd Woelfle reported. "By then it was too late."
A.J. Dancler and Keyon Miller, arguably the best starting backcourt in the conference, had 20 and 16 points respectively for Southport while big man Nickens Lemba scored 11. North got eight points each from Kavish Reddy and Ethan Scott and six from Jaden Wayt.
"[Southport's] size and athleticism gave us problems and we didn't execute all night," Woelfle said. "Hopefully we will learn from this and get better."
North is now 12-5, 3-1 in Conference Indiana, and hosts Bedford North Lawrence next Saturday. Southport, 11-5 and 3-0, plays at Columbus North on Friday in a game that could create a four-way tie for the conference lead.
- Indian Creek 47, West Vigo 35 — At Trafalgar, the surprising Braves remained unbeaten in the WIC and managed to outscore the Vikings in every quarter.
West Vigo trailed 13-9 after one, 28-20 at halftime and 41-32 after three quarters, and the home team didn't back down as the Vikings tried to rally in the fourth period.
"It was a five-point game with about two minutes to go," coach Joe Boehler reported. "Indian Creek went 8 for 8 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the game."
Zeke Tanoos had a game-high 25 points and Talan Boehler scored nine for West Vigo, while Landon Sichting had 17 points and Carter Modlin 16 for Indian Creek. Modlin was 10 for 10 from the foul line for the game, eight of those in the fourth quarter.
West Vigo is now 7-9 overall and 3-5 in the WIC and plays Friday at Edgewood. Indian Creek is 9-4 and 8-0 and hosts Shelbyville in a nonconference game that night.
Girls basketball
- Indian Creek 69, West Vigo 30 — In the opening game of the doubleheader at Trafalgar the host Braves, to no one's surprise, wrapped up what they hope is the first of several championships this year, one of them potentially at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The deep, highly ranked Braves bolted to a 28-2 lead after a quarter and coasted the rest of the way. Ayla Lollar had 10 of her 12 points in those eight minutes for the winners, while Lauren Foster scored 15 and 6-foot-4 Indiana University recruit Faith Wiseman had 16 points and sat out the fourth quarter.
Katelyn Fennell had 25 of the Vikings' points.
"[The Braves] pressed to start the game [which kept Fennell from getting the ball in scoring position]," coach Jon Kirchoff of West Vigo reported. "We were not ready for what came, and the first two minutes of the game we played scared. I thought once we got over that we worked hard, but there is a reason [the Braves] are ranked as high as they are."
Fennell is approaching the 1,000-point mark, Kirchoff said, and could achieve that milestone in home games Tuesday against Riverton Parke or Thursday against North Vermillion.
"I really can't say enough good about her," Kirchoff said. "She has worked very hard for this and definitely has earned it and deserves it."
West Vigo is 7-14 overall and finished 3-7 in the WIC going into that Tuesday game. Indian Creek, 21-1 and 9-0, wraps up its regular season and WIC season at home Thursday against South Putnam.
