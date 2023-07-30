High school golf matches can begin Monday in Indiana, with Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview taking advantage of the first day.
The sectional for most Wabash Valley teams will be at Forest Park again in mid-September, with perhaps a little more intrigue than usual.
North, South and Northview have traditionally been the three schools advancing to regional competition, and South seems very likely to be there again. In fact, with the regional having been moved from Indianapolis to Washington last year, the Braves have even bigger ambitions.
The Patriots and Knights are young and inexperienced, though, which might mean a new contender or two could emerge.
Here’s the outlook for Northview and the three Vigo County schools.
- — The Knights finished second in the sectional at Forest Park last fall and placed ninth among 15 teams at the regional, but this year’s team will have a new look.
The first difference is that Chris Hawk is now the coach, with help from boys coach Nick McCollum. The second difference is that the lineup will be missing some of the faces that were there a year ago.
Three returnees from last year’s team are Marley Baumgartner, Mack Brimmery and Amber Moreland. All are sophomores, as is Mia Tribble, a move-in from Illinois with varsity experience. Isabella Bailey and Kailee James are freshmen.
“We lost a lot of seasoned talent last year,” McCollum reported. “This team is going to get better as the year goes on.
“I look for us to be in a lot of really close matches,” he added, “and as always, with [Western Indiana Conference] and sectional being on our home course, we have a chance at adding some more championships.”
The young Knights open Monday at the Plainfield Invitational.
- — Another newcomer to the coaching ranks is North’s Abby Abel, who welcomes three returnees from a team that placed third in the sectional and 12th at the regional last year.
Delaney Ferres, a junior, was North’s top player a year ago and junior Kendall Nicoson and sophomore Ally McDonald are also back.
New to the team are seniors Aubrey Ervin and Becca Williams and sophomore Ries Harmon.
“The girls have been practicing hard this summer and are ready to go,” Abel said. “We are excited to see what the season holds for us.”
North’s first test is Monday’s Seeger Invitational at Harrison Hills near Attica.
- — By contrast, the Braves will look quite familiar, and coach Cara Stuckey is back and fired up.
Rylee Roscoe, who shot a 70 for sectional honors at Forest Park, leads a returning top five that includes two more seniors, Presley White and Abi English, plus junior Gabbie Blakeney and sophomore Avery Cassell. Several other letterwinners are also available for Stuckey.
“This season we hope to build off what we accomplished last year,” she said, “except take it a step farther and get to state.”
The Braves will join the Patriots on Monday at Harrison Hills.
- — The Vikings, by contrast, just start practicing on Monday and won’t open until an Aug. 15 match against Sullivan at Rea Park.
Coach Jordan Pearson expects to greet returnees Madison Heaton, Kylee Higgins, Emma McQueary and Emma Rogers, with newcomers including freshman Celia Varvel and new golfer Kaylee Rogers.
“It’s going to be a fun group of girls to coach,” Pearson said. “They are all good girls that are looking forward to putting in the work to have a successful season.”
