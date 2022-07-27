Rex manager Matt Chavarria had never met Jordan Schaffer before this year.
But it didn't take long for the former West Vigo High School and Indiana State baseball standout to impress Chavarria.
Schaffer played 27 games with the Rex wooden-bat team during Prospect League action this summer, but the 6-foot, 180-pound middle infielder signed a professional contract last week with the Lake Country DockHounds in Oconomowoc, Wis. The DockHounds compete in the East Division of the American Association of Professional Baseball.
"Having a guy like Jordan Schaffer is a very valuable asset to a team," Chavarria explained after learning about the star player's departure. "He's super deserving of getting a shot to play professional baseball."
Everyone connected with the Rex — including Chavarria — wishes Schaffer well in his future endeavors. In the meantime, the Rex still have to finish the second half of this season in the league's highly competitive Wabash River Division. Heading into Wednesday's games around the league, the first-half division champion Danville Dans led with a 16-1 mark. They were followed by the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at 12-6 and the Rex at 13-7.
Fortunately for the Rex, Schaffer wasn't the only talented Wabash Valley player they could rely upon to perform in the clutch.
Alums from Valley high schools still on the Rex roster are Kade Lassen (2020 graduate) of Robinson, Ill.; Dylan Zentko (2021) and Landon Carr (2022) of Northview and Will Egger (2021) of Terre Haute North.
Lassen, who played the last two springs for Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, will soon bring his academic and athletic skills to Indiana State, where he intends to make his mark for coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamores in the spring of 2023.
"I'm just trying to prepare myself for when I get to Indiana State," Lassen told the Tribune-Star after a recent Rex victory at Bob Warn Field, where ISU also plays its home games. "I'm hoping to be able to produce for Indiana State next year."
Although the 5-8, 160-pound Lassen has played a lot at second base for the Rex recently, he mentioned that he also can fill in at catcher, in the outfield or elsewhere in the infield.
"I want to be the piece that [the Sycamores] need to succeed," he added. "Where ever they want to put me, I'll be ready for it."
Chavarria thinks Lassen will indeed be ready.
"He's a grinder," the Rex manager said. "He wants to work hard. He gives everything he has every night."
Lassen, who watched the Rex play home games when he was a youngster, is enjoying his first season with the Prospect League team.
"Every single day, coming out and being with the guys . . . it's fun," he emphasized.
Egger, primarily a catcher, played this past spring for Vincennes University, where he will return to play next spring. After that, he hopes to find a four-year university for completing his academic and athletic goals. He wouldn't hate if that university ends up being ISU, although no commitments have been made.
"The [VU] season went pretty well," Egger assessed. "I was one of the starting catchers and I got a lot of at-bats."
Like Lassen, this is Egger's first season with the Rex, a team he viewed plenty of times as a kid.
"It's nice," he said. "I get to drive 10 minutes from the field to my house and get homecooked meals and get to see my family all the time. So, yeah, it's nice."
"He's been a treat to have behind the plate," Chavarria said of Egger. "He does a great job back there [at catcher] calling games and controlling the game. I think he'll make the jump to the next level of baseball [beyond junior college]."
Meanwhile, Zentko didn't attend college after graduating from Northview, choosing to work at PPG Industrial Coatings in Brazil and make money instead. He'll be enrolling as a freshman this fall at Olney Central College in Illinois, where he intends to continue his baseball career in the spring.
If you haven't heard the most interesting part of Zentko's athletic history before, here's a quick refresher: At Northview, he weighed 336 pounds as a 6-1 offensive lineman for football. Realizing he couldn't play baseball effectively at that weight, he dropped approximately 100 pounds to play for the Knights in the spring of 2021.
Now Zentko tips the scale at 218 pounds, a total of 118 lost since he started dieting, and he's focused solely on pitching a baseball.
"I'm wanting to get down to the 190-200 area," Zentko continued. "I think I would have more mobility in general, I think."
Zentko, who has fond memories of attending Rex home games as a child, is appreciating his first season as a Rex player.
"It's been awesome," he pointed out. "I've definitely learned a lot and it's been a good experience. . . . I'm hoping we can go out there and win it all [the league championship] and play our game and get stuff done."
"I think he'll be a very good pitcher as he continues to progress on his baseball journey," Chavarria said of Zentko. "He has a really good fastball. He has really good stuff and he has to trust that."
Zentko's former Northview teammate — the 6-4, 185-pound Carr, a right-handed pitcher — just joined the Rex last week. But he's already seen mound action in three games prior to Wednesday. He'll be enrolling soon at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., where he hopes to play four seasons of baseball — probably as a pitcher and middle infielder — and earn a degree, although he's undecided on the subject.
"It's a great atmosphere to be around all these guys who love the game of baseball the way I do," insisted Carr, a past attendee of Rex home games. "Playing baseball is something I really enjoy doing. I love that."
"Pitchers are at a high demand," Chavarria explained. "Landon seems like a bulldog since I've been using him. He has really good stuff."
I I I
While reading this story, did you notice a common theme? These players were no strangers to the Terre Haute-based team before they started wearing a Rex uniform.
Egger specifically remembers watching a young Chavarria play for the Rex in 2014 and hitting him up for autographs after home contests when Egger's parents would transport him to Bob Warn Field.
"I actually grew up playing travel ball in Terre Haute," Lassen recalled. "A family of one of the players on that team hosted Rex players. So I kinda grew up a little bit around the Rex. . . . I was one of these kids [pointing toward the third-base dugout after a game] asking for autographs. It's always been a dream of mine to play for the Rex."
"I grew up watching the Rex," Zentko added. "My uncle and I would come over just about any chance we could.
"So to be able to play for them, now that I'm older, it's pretty cool."
