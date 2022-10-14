Valley teams head to Edgewood for cross country regional

There’s a new site for the high school cross country regional this week, but Northview’s Knights are among the teams wanting similar results from last year.
This year’s races will be at Edgewood — the course is near the elementary school — with girls running at 11 a.m. and the boys at approximately 11:30.
Northview’s teams were the sectional champions last Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course, even though both teams were missing a key runner, and both are favored to advance to the semistate in another week.
For the rest of the Wabash Valley entrants — boys and girls from Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Clay City, plus the West Vigo boys and the Owen Valley girls — advancement might be a little trickier.
“Our girls are excited to have the opportunity to race in the regional,” Northview girls coach Tim Rayle said earlier this week. “We’ve had a great week of practice and are ready to compete with the outstanding teams that qualified. Bloomington South, Edgewood and Bloomington North all have strong frontrunners. It will take our best performances to move on to the semistate.”
“We are excited to get on the new course [at Edgewood] and run for a chance at the semistate,” said coach Jon Lee of South’s runner-up girls team. “We have continued to run stronger and stronger each week. The girls have trended in the right direction all year and they will do all they can to get back to Brown County [for the semistate].”
“Both [North] teams have worked really hard the whole season and all summer,” said Aaron Gadberry, who is now the coach of both Patriot teams. “I think they are ready to roll this weekend. If we run to the best of our abilities, I will be happy whatever the outcomes are.”
The Patriots do have the individual sectional champion from the boys sectional race in Dylan Zeck (Linton’s Peyton Smith was the girls sectional champion and will run as an individual).
“Dylan Zeck is ready to roll,” Gadberry said. “He has worked so hard for four years, and he will give the best that he has . . . both boys and girls are younger teams, so hopefully we can learn and gain momentum for the future.”
“Our boys are looking forward to the challenges that wait for us at regionals,” said coach James Grounds of Northview. “Both Bloomington schools are stacked and Edgewood is a tough team to beat. [The Mustangs] are very deep and have beaten us a couple times this year.
“If we can advance to semistate, the competition this weekend will help us be prepared for a tough race the following weekend,” Grounds added. “Our goal is to finish third this weekend, which I believe the boys are more than capable of doing. It’ll take a team effort to make a return trip to state, so this weekend will be a nice segue to the competition we might face at semistate.”
“As a fairly young and inexperienced group, we find ourselves on the bubble this weekend at the regional,” said coach Josh Lee of South, whose boys were also sectional runners-up.
“Our confidence is high after back-to-back weekends of mass lifetime bests.
“The guys are well prepared and ready to compete for one of those semistate spots and are excited to earn another week of training as a full team.”
“We are looking forward to Saturday’s meet,” said coach Mellissa Weir of the West Vigo boys. “Our boys have had a nice taper and should run their season if not their personal best. I look for our top two to push each other and both are capable of dropping enough time to get themselves to semistate.”
As in sectional competition, the top five teams in each race advance to Brown County and will be joined by the top 10 runners not on those teams.
Edgewood Regional
Time — 11 a.m. girls race, 11:30 boys race.
Girls teams competing — Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Clay City, Eastern Greene, Edgewood, Northview, Orleans, Owen Valley, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South.
Boys teams competing — Bedford North Lawrence, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Clay City, Edgewood, Northview, Orleans, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo.
Advancement — Top five teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance to the semistate.
