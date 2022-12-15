The University of Southern Indiana defeated its second opponent from Vigo County in less than a week Thursday night, putting together an early run that carried it to an 84-42 win over visiting Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Davin Miller of the Pomeroys put the visitors ahead with the first basket of the game, but the Screaming Eagles were soon ahead 16-3 and then 21-6. It was 38-14 at halftime.
Miller had eight points and nine rebounds, leading SMWC in both categories. Leading scorer Keith Germain was held to seven points in 20 minutes.
Jelani Simmons led USI with 18 points while Jeremiah Hernandez added 11 and Jacob Polakovich 10. Former Indiana State player Nick Hittle came off the bench for USI and had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Now 4-8, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods plays Friday night at Miami (Ohio) Middletown. USI, 6-5, is above .500 for the first time as a Division I team and hosts IUPUI on Monday.
