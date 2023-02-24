Missouri State at Indiana State men

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Place: Hulman Center.

Radio: WVIG-FM 105.5, WZIS-FM 90.7.

Webstream: ESPN+.

Records: ISU 20-10, 13-6; MOST 15-14, 11-8.

Series: MOST leads 53-27, dating back to 1951-52. The Bears won the previous meeting on Jan. 15 at home, 64-62.

Last time out: ISU lost at Belmont 89-88 on Wednesday, MOST defeated Murray State on Tuesday, 84-69.

NCAA Net Rankings: ISU 93rd, MOST 154th.