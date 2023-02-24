The idiom greater than the sum of its party encompasses the half-dozen seniors for Indiana State men’s basketball.
They arrived at this final hurrah at Hulman Center with distinctly different itineraries.
The Sycamores (20-10 overall, 13-6 Missouri Valley Conference) can up their total against Missouri State (15-14, 11-8) on Sunday for Senior Day.
These veterans have left their mark. As of Friday, the Sycamores were one of nearly 20 programs in the nation to increase their overall win total by at least nine games.
Cameron Henry will be making his return to the floor with Indiana State donning a plastic mask to safeguard three fractures on the side of his face.
“There was a chance, we worried it could be season-ending,” coach Josh Schertz said. “The fractures and stuff. The doctors cleared him with the mask, the concussion protocol has passed so the fact that he’s getting to finish his senior year on his terms is big.”
Henry has been working with Schertz for seven years, including the recruitment year. They teamed up at Lincoln Memorial University. Schertz labeled Sunday’s moment as bittersweet.
“He’s like a son to me,” Schertz said.
Henry’s vibe has reverberated to his teammates.
“He’s just wild, like his energy is contagious because on the court you can feel it when he’s turnt up and ready to go,” forward Kailex Stephens said.”
Stephens said Henry doesn’t stop smiling off the court.
Guard Cooper Neese technically is a transfer that ultimately spent six years on campus and donned Blue and White every night of his career.
He was present for the changing of the guard at the coaching post. He was a focal point on offense last year, now, he’s filling the seams.
His leadership, scoring, passing and rebounding have spurred ISU.
“Coop [has] always been a great teammate ever since I first got here from Tallahassee, [Fla.],” Stephens, who arrived three years ago, said. “Coop’s a great guy, great player, a guy that showed me what it was in Terre Haute.”
Three transfers came into the program with degrees in hand, some master’s but wanted to bring back college hoops for a final go-around.
Courvoisier “Voss” McCauley has been a gunslinger with the Sycamores. The former DePaul guard has attempted 167 more shots than Henry, who has the second most output.
“Voss” hasn’t shied away from launching it from deep with 243, behind him is Neese with 110.
McCauley leads the team with 16.7 points, Neese and Henry are hovering around 10 a game.
Trenton Gibson played against Schertz at the Division II level in Tennessee for three years.
“When you have so much respect for somebody, it’s cool because from afar you kind of get to know him, ‘Man, I’d like to coach that kid,’” Schertz said.
Cade McKnight had to learn to deal with sparse time in his final year at the collegiate level, in addition to Gibson, but have become key pieces off the bench.
Schertz said he expected McKnight and Gibson to start this season, but also sought them out on the transfer portal because of intangibles.
“I knew with both of them the character I was getting,” Schertz said. “Trent and Cade, not only were they [Division] II all-Americans, they were academic all-Americans. They both graduated college. They both have a master’s degree already. They are getting their second Master’s degree. I knew off the court who they were, the fiber of them as people.”
Then, there’s Stephens who didn’t play under former coach Greg Lansing due to injury, but selflessly stuck around and adamantly ceded playing time to freshman Robbie Avila.
“When you are on a team that’s good like we are, there’s got to be some sacrifices,” Stephens said. “Everybody is not going to want to sacrifice but it has to be done to achieve the long-term goals.”
He started the first six games this year after a credible junior campaign before lobbying for Avila.
“Any time you are part of a good team, you [have] got to sacrifice that’s part of being on a good team,” Schertz said. “No one on our team has sacrificed as much as Kailex.”
The squad is in the mix for a top-four finish and bye, tied with Belmont and Southern Illinois for seeds 3-5.
“Kailex and Coop, those guys have laid a blueprint and set a foundation for what we want our program to become,” Schertz said. “I still think their best moments are in front of them individually and as a team.”
