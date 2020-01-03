Linton guard Lincoln Hale and the Indiana State men's basketball team have been circling in the same orbit for a long time. Sycamores' coaches saw Hale play as early as his junior high career.
Hale decided to make the link official when he made a verbal commitment to play basketball at Indiana State.
Hale announced his commitment on Twitter on Thursday.
"Very blessed and excited to announce that I will furthering my academic and athletic career at Indiana State University! Thank you to everyone that helped me along the way!" said Hale in his Tweet.
On Friday, Hale told the Tribune-Star that ISU's persistence paid off.
"He's been watching me since about eighth grade. He's shown strong interest for a very long time. He offered me in June. I considered for a long time and he came to a lot of games. He came to our regional, semistate games and I believe he was at our state tournament game. It shows me how much he wants me and that means a lot. If coach is showing that much interest in me? It's hard to pass up," Hale said.
ISU has been in pursuit of Hale over the last two seasons. ISU coach Greg Lansing watched Hale in-person when Linton played West Vigo in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic last Friday.
"He likes my scoring ability and gave me a few pointers about improving on defense and some pointers on my shot and what I'll need to do at ISU to help them win. Their play style is fast and they get shots up quick. That's a great fit for me," Hale said.
Through Linton's 8-1 start, Hale is averaging 24.5 points and hasn't scored less than 20 in any of the Miners' games this season. He scored a high of 29 points against both Clay City and Vincennes Lincoln. In the Classic, where Linton played against Shakamak, West Vigo, Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North, Hale averaged 22.7 points.
The 6-foot-4 junior — would be a shooting guard at the collegiate level - will be part of ISU's 2021-22 freshman class.
"I think my first couple of years in college basketball, I'll be strictly a catch-and-shoot guy. Three-pointers and off-the-bounce pull-up shots and maybe in the lost couple of years I'll create more for myself and create more for the team," Hale said.
Hale said he was pursued by Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Ball State, Evansville, New Orleans, Belmont and Lipscomb.
Hale is proud to be the latest local product to join the Sycamores. He follows in the footsteps of Cloverdale's Cooper Neese and Terre Haute South's De'Avion Washington.
"I take a lot of pride in that. If I go to school far away? I look up in the stands and I don't see anyone I know. If I'm close to home? I look up and see 20-plus people I know and it makes me feel a whole lot better when I play in front of people that I know," Hale said.
Per NCAA rules, Lansing is not allowed to comment on verbal commitments.
